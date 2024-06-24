The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hot mix causes hot mess for council ordered to undertake clean-up

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 24 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Hume Council has been issued a clean-up notice after top soil used to fill in a former gravel pit on private land at Table Top was deemed to be contaminated. Picture by James Wiltshire
Greater Hume Council has been issued a clean-up notice after top soil used to fill in a former gravel pit on private land at Table Top was deemed to be contaminated. Picture by James Wiltshire

Greater Hume Council has been directed to clean up a property it leases at Table Top after soil it used to remediate the site was found to be contaminated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.