Didgeridoo and a moving story too at Albury Club mental health lunch

It was, perhaps, the first time the sounds of a didgeridoo had reverberated through the halls of The Albury Club in Kiewa Street.
And as he performed the Welcome to Country at the club's mental health lunch on June 20, Wiradjuri artist and community leader Darren Wighton gave voice to the sentiment of this compelling community cause.
"That something so heavy and heart-breaking unites us in the most wonderful way," he said of the gathering to support the annual Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice fundraiser.
"The didgeridoo creates an atmosphere; that this is a safe cultural space - a safe space to share and talk.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child but you know, there's a lot of adults that need a village too!"
More than 120 guests joined The Albury Club event, now in its seventh year, raising $25,000 to support the staging of this year's Winter Solstice to shine a light into the darkness of suicide and mental illness.
Five-time Albury Tigers premiership coach Paul Spargo was the guest speaker for the lunch, delivering a moving address on the highs and lows of his footy playing and coaching careers, and his passion for his current role with the Clontarf Foundation.
The foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, works to support young Aboriginal boys (from Years 6 to 12) to improve their education and life outcomes.
Mr Spargo said he relished his role working with the boys - "I only wish I was 20 years younger".
And he said Clontarf "gets outcomes", proudly outlining that through the local James Fallon Academy there had been seven Year 12 graduates and an average 82 per cent attendance rate among the 80 or so participants since the program started in 2022.
He pointed out the cost of putting a boy through the program was $7500 per year compared to the whopping $690,000 it costs to have a young person in juvenile justice.
"This is putting money in the right places," he stated.
Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice co-founder Stuart Baker said it was a privilege to listen to the insights offered by the keynote speaker.
"Paul Spargo spoke with unmatched candour and compassion," Mr Baker said.
"Annette and I were blown away by the generosity and support afforded to Survivors of Suicide & Friends by The Albury Club at their annual mental health lunch.
"The cheque for $25,000 is the major contributor to our annual Winter Solstice event - and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support for an issue that affects our entire community."
