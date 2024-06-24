Whippin' up nostalgia: retro roadside bakery takes Howlong by storm

A retro bakery on the side of a road in Howlong has been, as its name suggests, Whippin' up a Storm.
Dozens of people waited in line for an array of classic treats, from cupcakes to cookies and freshly baked bread on Sunday, June 23.
Baker Stormie Duffy said it was more than a roadside bakery; it was a trip down memory lane too.
"I wanted it to have a funky look that everyone remembered," she said.
With an old, decked-out fridge and colourful display, Ms Duffy said it was "a lot of fun".
The shop has been open for the past six weeks each Sunday at 56 Sturt Street from 10am until everything is sold out.
Ms Duffy said it has been received incredibly well by the community.
"It builds quite the crowd, and when there is a crowd, more people come," she said.
"The word has spread from my social media pages and the town's community page."
The business aims to have something to suit all tastes, both sweet and savoury.
"It brings everyone together, and that's why I enjoy doing it," she said.
The 39-year-old had previously run a cupcake business called Stormie D's Cupcakery but wanted to step back then to focus on her mental health.
However, after researching creative ideas, she came across a similar pop-up concept on TikTok.
"I thought it would be a perfect idea," she said.
"Howlong doesn't have anything like it. I found an old fridge on Facebook, and it scrubbed up really good.
"I'm so happy with how far I've come."
Ms Duffy said she had always been a creative woman, from painting to making cakes and working in hospitality, so doing something as "vibrant" as the roadside bakery seemed right up her alley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.