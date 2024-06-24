Falcons flex their muscles with big win over Wombats in hockey

Falcons hammered Wombats 5-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga's division one women's on the weekend.
It was a terrific win by the ladder leaders with the goals shared between Jemma Markos (two), Kate Bardy, Jess Madden and Ella Nelson, in her debut.
Jade Mann was Falcons' best, who played one of her best defensive games for the season, Bardy in the midfield was terrific, while Markos played well in the forward line.
Ella Kidd, Lydia Ross-Anderson and Chloe Rodgers were best on for Wombats, with Lara Nelson putting away their only goal.
United defeated Norths 2-1.
A double by Rachel Guy saw her team over the line in a very tight game against a determined Norths.
With only two points separating the teams on the ladder, Norths were looking for the points to put a gap between them and United, with the latter looking to move into third.
Scoring early in the game, Norths were on the chase from the start before Brooke Palmer levelled for her team.
A penalty flick awarded to United late in the game saw Guy score her second.
And Wodonga toppled Magpies 4-0.
Both the Wodonga and Magpies women came out strong for the Chandler Maggs Cup.
The first quarter was toughly contested with the majority of play occurring in the midfield.
Wodonga stepped it up in the second quarter and continued its domination throughout the rest of the game.
Brooke Hardy, Olivia Hunt, Rebecca Matthews and Rylee Pontt scored goals for the victors.
Matthews also received the best on ground award.
Meanwhile in division one men, Wombats defeated Falcons 5-2.
Wombats' win resulted in a big shift on the ladder, the team moving from fourth place to second.
Starting as an evenly matched game, Wombats and Falcons had good possession of the ball throughout the first quarter.
It wasn't until the second where Falcons lost momentum for a short period, which allowed Wombats to get three quick goals on the board from Josh Roy, James Ellis and Josh MacVean.
After the half-time break, Wombats were again able to score off MacVean, before Falcons' Charley Wallace got one past the keeper.
In the final quarter of the game, Nicholas Kilby scored for Wombats, and the last goal of the day went to Falcons from Max Hobbs in the final seconds.
United toppled Norths 2-1.
United's Tim Smith and Sam McIntosh scored a goal apiece, while Kurt Beath landed Norths' goal.
The top of the table clash always promised to be a thriller and it didn't disappoint with a highly contested and fast paced game from the start.
A determined chase to the baseline by Beath, eight minutes into the first quarter, ended in an impressive 'tomahawk' goal, a just reward for the effort.
Neither team conceded in the second quarter with both teams having plenty of opportunities with a number of short corners awarded to both, the next score coming within the first minute of the third quarter with United's Smith making the most of a miss hit out of defence by Norths, intercepting and converting from the top of the circle.
A tense fourth quarter saw the teams take to the field still one goal apiece with neither team giving in to the relentless pressure until United's McIntosh scored from a penalty corner, Norths unlucky not to convert in the dying seconds of the game with a shot on goal hitting the post.
And Wodonga defeated Magpies 1-0.
It was a tough game from start to finish for the contested Maggs-Chandler Cup in Wodonga, Magpies coming away with the win through a goal to Michael Menzies.
And at representative level in the Capital League, the Spitfires lost a 2-1 thriller to Goulburn, while the men had a bye.
