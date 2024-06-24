The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Former pizza man makes supreme decision about council lot

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 24 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daryl Betteridge has revealed his plan to exit Albury Council. He will remain as the chairman of Parklands Albury Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Daryl Betteridge has revealed his plan to exit Albury Council. He will remain as the chairman of Parklands Albury Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Daryl Betteridge has become the first Albury councillor to publicly declare they will not be contesting the municipal election on September 14.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.