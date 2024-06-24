Former pizza man makes supreme decision about council lot

Daryl Betteridge has become the first Albury councillor to publicly declare they will not be contesting the municipal election on September 14.
The former pizza parlour owner told The Border Mail on Monday, June 24, he had decided not to seek a further term.
"No, I'm definitely not running, this will be the end of my third term and I think that's enough," Cr Betteridge said.
"If I'm going to achieve anything I would have achieved it by now and I think it's time for new blood or people to return."
Cr Betteridge was elected to his second separate stint on council in 2021 after having had two consecutive terms before opting not to stand in 2016.
Cr Betteridge cited a level of spirited and respectful debate among councillors, the endorsement of an Eastern Hill master plan and establishment of an Aboriginal advisory committee as highlights.
"We've really, really opened the door to people's opinions and to listen to them and I think the Noreuil Park redesign with changes to the draft plan are great because the community spoke and the council listened," he said.
Former mayor Stuart Baker confirmed he will seek re-election.
"I'm standing, I'm going to run," Cr Baker said.
"I've got a ticket lined up."
Cr Baker declined to say who was on his team, saying the lineup would be revealed ahead of nominations closing on August 14.
Asked if councillor Jess Kellahan was on his ticket, as she was in 2021, Cr Baker said that was a question for her.
Cr Kellahan has been contacted for comment.
Cr Baker said he was motivated to seek another term because he wanted to follow through plans for Eastern Hill and Noreuil Park as well as pool projects at Lavington and Lauren Jackson stadium.
The council's oldest member David Thurley, who was born in 1947, is contemplating a fourth successive term after being re-elected on preferences in 2021.
"I'm still considering options (I'm) not certain but perhaps," Cr Thurley said.
When it appeared he would not be returned at the last poll, the retired chemical engineer told The Border Mail "I know Joe Biden became the (US) president at 78, but I'm not going to do a Joe Biden" when asked if he would stand again in 2024.
Mayor Kylie King and councillor Darren Cameron and Cr Kellahan did not respond to inquiries.
Councillor Ashley Edwards announced last week she would be in the No.2 position on the Greens party's ticket behind nurse Geoffrey Hudson.
Meanwhile, lobby group Better Border Health will not field candidates for Albury Council's election, despite having questioned the hospital redevelopment approach from the Kiewa Street chamber.
Director Stan Stavros said the group wanted to be neutral.
"We won't have our own team, we're trying our best to be apolitical," Mr Stavros said.
"We are upsetting both sides of politics, we have got a diverse group of people on Better Border Health, they come from all sorts of political backgrounds ... so we won't be putting up anybody from Better Border Health (for election).
"But we certainly will be supporting anyone that has a stance similar to ours."
Better Border Health wants a new Albury-Wodonga hospital built, rather than an upgrade of the medical campus in East Albury as planned by the NSW and Victorian hospitals.
