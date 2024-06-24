Should O and M change its rules to allow an all-'Wang' final in 'Wang'?

The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League has reiterated an all-Wangaratta final will not be played in the city.
Wangaratta Rovers claimed a three-point thriller on Sunday, with co-captain Tom Boyd kicking the match-winner with only 30 seconds left.
The pulsating clash, which attracted yet another bumper crowd of around 3000, immediately had League fans wondering if the by-laws would allow an all-Wangaratta final to be played at either the Pies' Norm Minns Oval or Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval.
The Border Mail contacted the O and M on Monday, but the league stressed the first three weeks of finals are neutral venues, decided by the finishing position of the senior football teams.
"The integrity of the competition, as always, is paramount and, to that end, minor finals will continue to be played at neutral venues, as has been League policy for at least the last 25 years," O and M chairperson David Sinclair said.
"We will wait and see which clubs apply to host finals and allocate games, based on the best fit for the participating teams and their supporters."
Clubs will nominate next month whether they would like to host a final.
There's five available games, given the grand final is contracted to Lavington Sportsground until after the 2025 decider.
If Corowa-Rutherglen elects to nominate, it would be the obvious venue should the Wangaratta clubs meet, given the proximity (45kms).
The league's quick response shoots down any potential public push for an all-Wangaratta final.
Of course, the two clubs have to qualify with Wangaratta Rovers in second spot on 32 points, while Wangaratta is fifth, on percentage, on 20.
With eight rounds left, Rovers would need to collapse to miss finals and could almost cement a top three finish with upcoming games against the bottom two in Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders.
Wangaratta is still targeting a top three finish, but must defeat North Albury (28) points and Wodonga (24) in the next two games.
Meanwhile, the only damper on the exhilarating Rovers-Wangaratta clash was a late injury to Pies' debutant Pat Wright.
He was being treated by medical staff on the boundary line for a neck injury as the teams left the ground, with an ambulance transporting him to hospital.
"Look, hopefully he's alright, he's in good spirits, which is the main thing. He did some good stuff, your first game in the derby is not always easy," Pies' coach Ben Reid said after the game.
The club was contacted on Monday and said the youngster had scans on Sunday night and received the all clear, although he was still very sore.
