The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Border footballer facing gym fraud and computer access charges

By Court Reporter
June 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Thomas Baker, pictured at a Border Jetts Fitness gym in 2011, is accused of defrauding his boss at Maroochydore and illegally accessing a computer. File photo
Leigh Thomas Baker, pictured at a Border Jetts Fitness gym in 2011, is accused of defrauding his boss at Maroochydore and illegally accessing a computer. File photo

A former Border footballer and gym manager has faced a Queensland court on fraud and computer hacking allegations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.