Former Border footballer facing gym fraud and computer access charges

A former Border footballer and gym manager has faced a Queensland court on fraud and computer hacking allegations.
Charge sheets before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court note Leigh Thomas Baker faces 29 charges.
The ex-Jetts Fitness manager, who has worked for the gym chain on the Border and on the Sunshine Coast, faces 12 charges of fraud and dishonestly causing detriment.
There are 17 charges listed relating to using a restricted computer without consent.
The Courier Mail reported Baker, 43, was investigated by Maroochydore detectives and was charged on May 17.
The charges relate to the Maroochydore branch of the fitness business, with Baker accused of causing a financial loss to the owner over a period of 15 months.
Baker, who has previously played football for clubs including Thurgoona, Culcairn, and in Queensland, faced court on June 11.
His case was adjourned to August 2.
Baker had been a club manager at the Sunshine Coast gym since about 2012 after moving from the Border.
