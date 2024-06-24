The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Could barely be slower, but when he wouldn't stop cops said 'time to go'

By Nigel McNay
June 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police were forced to engage in a pursuit with a motorist because he was driving so slow and wouldn't pull over, Albury Local Court has heard. File picture
Albury police were forced to engage in a pursuit with a motorist because he was driving so slow and wouldn't pull over, Albury Local Court has heard. File picture

Mark Bradstock was living, though barely awake, in the slow lane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.