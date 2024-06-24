Could barely be slower, but when he wouldn't stop cops said 'time to go'

Mark Bradstock was living, though barely awake, in the slow lane.
It was one street then road after another, crawling along at such a sedate, wobbling pace that police knew something was up.
Lights flashing, sirens blaring, they decided it was time for a pursuit.
Most such chases across the Border area have police trying to stop drivers who reckon flying along at 80kmh or 100kmh, even more, in a 50kmh residential area to be a smart move.
But not with Bradstock. It was dark, just before midnight, and the Mitsubishi Triton ute on Thurgoona's Corrys Road was barely breaking 20kmh.
His vehicle was, Albury Local Court has heard in an almost minute-by-minute telling of Bradstock's case, going at a "very slow speed" for the 300 metre-stretch towards the Hume Freeway.
He then ever-so leisurely pulled over to the kerb and, unlike a couple of his manoeuvres a short while earlier, he stopped - and didn't go any further.
The officers got out of their vehicle, walked over and took a look at the man sitting in the front seat.
Their suspicions that Bradstock shouldn't have been out and about let alone driving were confirmed by his demeanour.
"The accused," Albury court registrar Wendy Howard was told, "was observed to be in a trance-like state, wearing only shorts, a white baseball cap and sneakers."
Of much greater concern to police than his Saturday-night best was that he stunk of alcohol.
But after being arrested - when he failed to muster what he needed to give the preliminary breath-testing machine a blow - he was taken to Albury police station, where he did even worse.
Bradstock was argumentative and terribly uncooperative.
Police gave him three chances to provide a sample of his breath, but each time he refused.
"I'm not doing your test," he said.
That was more than he could say when he failed to do the roadside test, when he was asked several times to comply "however remained unresponsive".
Bradstock, 25, of Clarendon Avenue, Wodonga, did not appear in court on Monday, June 24.
Instead, defence lawyer Angus Lingham entered pleas on his behalf to two charges of refuse or fail to submit to a breath test, as well as charges of not stop a vehicle when directed to do so and negligent driving.
The first charges carry the same penalties as a high-range drink-driving offences.
Mr Lingham asked that Bradstock's matters be adjourned for sentencing on July 15.
The court was told Bradstock was first seen driving his ute, again "at a very slow speed", on Nagle Road, Lavington, on June 8 just after 11.30pm.
He turned on to Wagga Road and was heading north when he suddenly veered into the south-bound lanes, his speed rising to about 50kmh.
Bradstock continued in the wrong lane - there was no traffic heading towards him - for about 200 metres before crossing back again.
His speed dropped again after he turned right on to Thurgoona Drive, then made his way down several Thurgoona streets at below 20kmh.
It was while he was doing about 40kmh on Elizabeth Mitchell Drive that police activated the warning devices on their vehicle. He then dropped his speed to between 15kmh and 20kmh.
At the Corrys Road roundabout, the pursuit was on.
But while it repeatedly appeared as though he was going to pull over, turning on his left indicator and slowing down even more, he didn't.
When he did eventually pull over, Bradstock showed he was "incapable of answering" several questions posed to him by police.
He made just one failed attempt to put the breathalyser tube to his mouth property, then apparently couldn't comprehend police asking him several times to try again.
Their conclusion about his antics?
"Extremely obnoxious."
