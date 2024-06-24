A dancer her whole life, Chantelle will join line-up for singing competition

Chantelle Hutchins has been dancing since she was three but only gave singing a whirl much later.
The Stean Nicholls Real Estate marketing co-ordinator started singing lessons in Albury about five years ago.
"I have always loved musical theatre; it just resonated with me," she said.
"My kids were getting older and I'd sold my dance school and for the first time I wasn't too busy to do it."
Ms Hutchins ran Hume Dance School at Lavington for a decade before she sold it during 2015.
She said she cautiously sounded out the Border theatre scene a couple of years later.
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company had announced it would run Cats on the Border during 2018.
"At 38, I auditioned for Cats; I didn't even tell my husband," she said.
"I got a lead part, Demeter!
"That started my love for theatre and I haven't stopped since."
Among other shows Ms Hutchins had joined were Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Chicago and The Addams Family. She had also done choreography for many Border shows.
Now Ms Hutchins had signed up for On Key 4 Kids, which would raise money for Country Hope to help Border families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Together with husband Lachlan, a Stean Nicholls director, Ms Hutchins had three children, aged 15, 12 and 9.
"Any time in our community there are 100 families who have a child with a life-threatening illness," Ms Hutchins said.
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Ms Hutchins will team up with her vocal coach Niki Strauss.
Aside from Ms Hutchins, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Anjay Zazulak (buyers agent and international circuit tennis player), Johnny Rodriguez (Concrete Rodriguez), Tom Last (Elders), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family), Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student) and Heidi McKay (Melrose Primary School assistant principal).
Ms Hutchins would launch her fundraising campaign with a Winter Wonderland Ball at The Albury Club on Saturday, July 20, at 6.30pm.
Tickets ($149), which include a two-course meal, welcome drink and live entertainment, are available online: https://events.humanitix.com/winter-wonderland-ball-m364nm5c
Dress: Cocktail/formal.
If you can't make it to the ball you can support Ms Hutchins' On Key 4 Kids campaign at: https://onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/chantelle-hutchins
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
