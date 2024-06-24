'Crezza's' surprise appearance at Hume league match fuels speculation

Former AFL star Daryn Cresswell has provided the biggest clue yet that he is poised to coach Corowa-Rutherglen next season after being spotted at a Hume league match over the weekend.
He was an interested onlooker at the clash between CDHBU and Billabong Crows at Coreen where several former Roos are playing this season.
Cresswell was happy to set tongues wagging after being spotted at both the canteen and can bar with his wife, Joanne.
Corowa-Rutherglen president Graeme Hosier declined to comment to The Border Mail on Monday when asked whether the club met with Cresswell over the weekend.
Speculation is rife in O&M football circles that Cresswell has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to replace Steve Owen at the helm at John Foord Oval.
Roos officials recently flew to Cairns to meet with the highly-regarded coach who is coaching South Cairns Cutters in the AFL Cairns competition and are undefeated with a 7-0 record.
There was a general bye in the competition over the weekend allowing him the time to make the trip to Coreen.
The South Cairns Cutters also had the bye a fortnight ago where former North Melbourne VFL players Tyler Roos and Josh Clayton played for Corowa-Rutherglen against Lavington.
Roos was named Corowa-Rutherglen's best after a dazzling display in the midfield.
The surprise selection of the two South Cairns Cutters' stars added to the growing speculation that Cresswell has his sights firmly set on coaching a third O&M club next year.
Cresswell has previously had stints at Wodonga Raiders and Wangaratta Rovers who both made the preliminary final while he was at the helm.
The Roos have generous concessions this season in both the salary cap and player points system to help rebuild the club after going into recess the previous year.
Although not guaranteed again next season, The Border Mail believes Cresswell is excited by the challenge of taking over a club that has 60 players points and $25,000 extra in the salary cap.
Enticing as many former players back to John Foord Oval who didn't return this year will help add depth to the list while keeping player points to a minimum.
CDHBU recruits Pat Lavis, Darcy Melksham, Cody Kuschert, Matt Bush, Ryan Beveridge, Ethan Hanrahan and Jimmy Hanrahan are all former players at Corowa-Rutherglen who played for the Power on the weekend.
After watching the Power on the weekend, Cresswell will now have an indication on which players he may try to lure back to John Foord Oval if the speculation proves to be correct that he will coach the Roos next year.
