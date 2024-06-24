Former pizza man makes supreme decision about council lot

Local council elections are less than three months away and the first Albury councillor has publicly declared they won't be seeking another term.
Former pizza parlour owner Daryl Betteridge outlined his reasons to Anthony Bunn, who also spoke to Stuart Baker, David Thurley, Alice Glachan, Steve Bowen and Better Border Health about their plans ahead of the September 14 election.
Meanwhile, a man is in a critical condition after a serious crash at Splitters Creek early yesterday.
With wintry conditions in full force, we wish you a safe journey this morning if you have to travel.
In sport, Brent Godde reports that former AFL star Daryn Cresswell has provided the biggest clue yet that he is poised to coach Corowa-Rutherglen next season after being spotted at a Hume league match over the weekend.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
