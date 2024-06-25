Crop games and paddock-bashing when Top Gear turned up to Cam's place

You may have spotted Riverina farmer Cam Dooner on the most recent episode of motoring reality television series Top Gear Australia and thought to yourself, what on earth is he doing there?
Well, last year on top of a jam-packed harvest, Mr Dooner was hosting the show's presenters Beau Ryan, Blair "Moog" Joscelyne, and Jonathan "JLP" LaPaglia and their filming crew on his farm at Maxwell, east of The Rock.
Ryan, a retired NRL star-turned TV presenter, Joscelyne, a composer, producer and filmmaker, and actor LaPaglia headline the show's Australian reboot series which premiered on May 17 on Paramount+.
Its seventh episode, Farmers for a Weekend, was filmed at Mr Dooner's farm last year during harvest after the show's producers got in contact.
"One of the producers put an ad out on social media and a lot of my friends and family members kept tagging me and then they reached out," Mr Dooner said.
"They went around NSW and looked at a few different farms and they chose the Riverina."
In the spring and summer, Mr Dooner's farm is surrounded by flourishing canola paddocks and crops.
On top of that, Mr Dooner had everything the show's producers were looking for.
"They came back and said that I had most of the equipment for the scenarios they wanted to set up," he said.
There were four scenarios they wanted to film, including having the men baling hay, moving cattle, harvesting and some front end loader work.
Despite months of preparation, Mr Dooner was blown away when filming started.
"It was filmed over five days including the set up and there would have been close to 100 people at the farm, there was a whole safety team, a sound team of about seven or eight people, cameras everywhere, photographers, producers, it was mad," he said.
"They took my whole workshop and machinery shed and set it up as a studio, it was pretty surreal to see that happening."
It was Mr Dooner who got the easy part, with no script making for a natural TV debut experience.
"It wasn't acting, it was true to life, I didn't really know what the script was going to be so I just had to react to it," he said.
"We had a meeting with the producers who came down about six weeks earlier and had a look at the machinery and paddocks to see what would work on camera, so I knew what they would be doing."
Hosting the men was a laugh, despite their shenanigans ripping around in paddock bashers and damaging some crops.
"Beau is a really top bloke, everyone loves Beau, but Blair was the most capable in terms of driving and definitely the most passionate about the cars and machinery," Mr Dooner said.
"JLP is just a legend.
"Beau in the aerochute was pretty good, we had this machine come in to round up some cattle and he was pooing his pants.
"It was fun, but they took the safety really seriously, they ensured everything was really safe ahead of time."
While a once in a lifetime opportunity, Mr Dooner said more than anything he was glad to have helped garner international awareness of two of his life passions.
"Two of my biggest passions is the Wagga region and farmers and to be able to bring both of those to the fore on international TV I think is terrific," he said.
The episode can be seen on Paramount+.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.