Former AFL player helps inspire Roos to a massive upset

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 24 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
Dual Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling played a one-off match for Tumbarumba on the weekend. Picture by Wendy Lavis
Dual Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling has inspired Tumbarumba to a massive upset over Bullioh after notching a six point win at Tumbarumba on Saturday.

