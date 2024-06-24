Former AFL player helps inspire Roos to a massive upset

Dual Hawthorn premiership player Matt Suckling has inspired Tumbarumba to a massive upset over Bullioh after notching a six point win at Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had won by 87 and 93 points in their two previous encounters so far this season.
But the inclusion of Suckling in a one-off appearance for the Roos sparked a major reversal in form as the home side prevailed 11.11 (77) to 10.11 (71).
The Roos led by five points at the last break.
Co-coach Jim Waters said the challenge was to produce another solid quarter of football and not let a golden opportunity slip.
"Wade McPherson (co-coach) addressed the players and delivered an inspiring address at the three-quarter-time huddle," Waters said.
"Adrenaline is just a wonderful thing and Wade yelled at us for two minutes and the whole playing group was up and about.
"We only hit the front with two minutes to go when Rhys Preston slotted a goal from 30m out on the boundary.
"Even then I thought Bullioh might be good enough to snatch the win.
"It was a surreal feeling when the final siren sounded with the players jumping up and down like we had just won the grand final.
"The spectators rushed onto the field and there were some unbelievable scenes."
Waters felt it was a massive upset with Bullioh and Cudgewa dominating the four-team competition for the past two seasons.
"We were all hoping for that outcome but considering we got beat by 93 points last time we met we weren't full of confidence," he said.
"It was a 100-point turnaround in three weeks... which is incredible when you think about it.
"I rate it one of the best wins that I've been part of outside of finals.
"It sure meant a lot to the club and the supporter base that came to watch.
"We set ourselves up for a big occasion and it was satisfying to be able to deliver.
"Bullioh kicked the first two goals of the match that put us on the backfoot early.
"But by quarter time it was six scoring shots to four and we felt we were back in the game."
Suckling played predominantly on a half-forward flank and booted two goals for the Roos.
Waters revealed the Bulldogs delivered plenty of sledges at Suckling throughout the match with their skipper Clayton Bosman getting the match-up on the former AFL player.
"Matt was an absolute legend and he couldn't have been any more generous with his time off the field,' he said.
"We asked him where he wanted to play and he said half-forward.
"The Bullioh players were sledging him a fair bit and questioning whether he was too old and a has been.
"He kicked a classy goal from outside 50m that was like a bullet and didn't get higher than 2m off the ground.
"After he kicked that goal one of the Bullioh players said to me 'that is one of the most impressive things I have ever seen on a footy field.'
"The funny thing was the Bullioh players didn't sledge him as much after that.
"Matt probably had 20 touches for the match but at 100 percent efficiency and he just seems to have so much time when he gets possession.
"We sat around for a couple of hours having a few beers after the game and the players kept commenting how skillful Matt was.
"It was a real privilege to play with him.
"Matt even said he was keen to do something similar again next year which was music to my ears.
"We set ourselves for a big day on the field and an even bigger night and it was an occasion the players will cherish for a long time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.