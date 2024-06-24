Wangaratta stable snares winning double at Albury meeting

Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne enjoyed a successful interstate raid after combining with jockey Lachie King to land a double at Albury on Monday.
Brisbourne started the meeting on a high by taking out the opening race, the $27,000 Maiden Handicap, (1500m) with Slate Ripper.
Slate Ripper ($3-fav) started favourite and was able to overhaul longshot Stage Master ($15) late to notch his first career win in his eighth start.
The three-year-old gelding recently resumed from a 20-week when running eighth at Echuca earlier this month over 1300m.
Slate Ripper improved sharply second-up and stepped up in distance to win by a neck.
King De Lune handed the Brisbourne stable a winning double after notching a convincing win in the $27,000 Class 1 Handicap, (1400m).
King produced the flashy grey gelding down the centre of the track who produced a devastating finishing burst to win by more than 1.5-lengths.
King De Lune also won his maiden the previous start on his home track earlier this month and in a promising sign has won two of four starts during his short career so far.
Brisbourne said the three-year-old gelding was a 'big, immature baby' who would only get better as he matured.
"There is still plenty of improvement there and the owners have been very patient," Brisbourne said.
"He had done a super job this preparation and we have saved him for this time of the year and the softer tracks.
"I thought he did a good job today and probably deserves a crack in town before he turns four."
Trainer Ron Stubbs was the only local trainer to notch a win on his home track after Magmetric ($5.50) was able to salute in the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1175m) with Jason Lyon aboard.
The big striding son of Magnus was arguably the most impressive winner on the seven race card after demolishing his rivals by almost four-lengths and lumping 62kg.
