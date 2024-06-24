All of us can help, councillor's domestic violence plea

It is "everybody's job" to tackle domestic violence in Australia, an Albury councillor says.
Jess Kellahan made the comment as part of debate at the council's meeting on Monday June 24 where a report outlining the city's efforts to help women and children fleeing household brutality was received.
They include supporting events, such as the Step Out Against Violence campaign, promoting Ask for Angela through licensed venues, grants for relevant projects and professional development for council staff.
"Advocacy in this space is welcomed and to see the actions that Albury City Council have participated in, working to reduce violence in our community to date, has been extensive," Cr Kellahan said.
"However, there is still more to be done, as a community and as a nation this is everybody's job."
Councillor David Thurley said the level of thuggery within homes was "horrendous".
"One only has to read The Border Mail, every day we see at least one report of a domestic violence incident," Cr Thurley said.
"But this report shows that council is doing everything it can and obviously we call upon the NSW government to step up and try and do more."
A May 23 letter to NSW Premier Chris Minns, written by mayor Kylie King and council chief executive Frank Zaknich, was tabled at Monday's meeting.
With the subject 'prevention of violence against women', the council leaders urge action at all levels of government to tackle gender-based violence.
"Co-ordination across state jurisdictions is particularly important for our cross-border community," Cr King and Mr Zaknich wrote to Mr Minns.
"We encourage the full funding and implementation of the measures outlined in The National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032, which we believe is essential for creating lasting change."
That includes the hiring of more frontline domestic violence workers.
Meanwhile, Albury Council has unanimously endorsed its 2024-25 budget, which includes a rate rise of 4.7 per cent, the highest allowable under a cap.
That means the average residential property will pay $2.83 more per week for the combined general rates, domestic waste management charge, and water and wastewater fees.
The footpath along Pearsall Street in Lavington will have $60,000 spent on it during 2024-25 and Cr Thurley noted there was a demand for improvements for pedestrians in comments to council about the financial plan.
"Footpaths are obviously one big issue in the community and I think that the amended plan has taken into account most of those submissions," Cr Thurley said.
Projects flagged in the budget include spending on the city's convention centre, airport taxiway, Wonga Wetlands visitor display and animal care centre upgrades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.