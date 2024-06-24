The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

By the light of the 'strawberry' moon: photographer's Main Street marvel

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated June 25 2024 - 9:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moon on Main ... Rutherglen photographer Paul Blake finally caught his moon rising moment on the town's main street. Picture supplied by Paul Blake
Moon on Main ... Rutherglen photographer Paul Blake finally caught his moon rising moment on the town's main street. Picture supplied by Paul Blake

Paul Blake has waited more than four years to capture this perfectly positioned shot of a full moon in the centre of Rutherglen's Main Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.