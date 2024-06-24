The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver faces serious charges after man critically hurt at Splitters Creek

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 25 2024 - 11:11am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege the yellow telehandler and trailer rolled on the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek before a utility driver crashed into it. Picture by 7News Border
Police allege the yellow telehandler and trailer rolled on the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek before a utility driver crashed into it. Picture by 7News Border

A truck driver has been charged over a crash at Splitters Creek that left a man fighting for life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.