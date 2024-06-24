Truck driver faces serious charges after man critically hurt at Splitters Creek

A truck driver has been charged over a crash at Splitters Creek that left a man fighting for life.
Police allege the 51-year-old male truckie failed to control a trailer towing a telehandler on the Riverina Highway on Monday morning.
The trailer rolled and the telehandler - a large heavy lifting machine - came loose during the June 24 incident.
A utility driver, 64, crashed into the machine shortly before 7am.
He was trapped in his white utility and had to be cut free by emergency service workers.
He suffered critical injuries, including to his head.
Paramedics had planned to fly him from Albury to Canberra for treatment, but he remained in Albury hospital on Monday.
He was later transferred to Melbourne.
A spokesman for The Alfred said the 64-year-old remained in a critical condition on Tuesday morning.
Police, including specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, attended the crash site eight kilometres west of Albury.
Investigators have charged the truck driver with towing a vehicle when unsafe, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving.
The highway was closed for nearly 15 hours.
Roadblocks had diverted vehicles at Pemberton Street in West Albury and Bungowannah Road at Bungowannah before the highway reopened about 9.45pm.
Heavy haulage equipment was needed to clear the wreckage.
There were concerns the incident damaged the road surface.
A reduced speed limit of 40kmh is in place around the site on Tuesday morning.
The truck driver, who only had minor injuries, was granted bail.
He will face Albury Local Court on July 17.
