Drink-drive truckie caught with high reading after Chiltern intercept

A truck driver has been caught driving with a high-range alcohol reading after driving erratically on the Hume Freeway at Chiltern.
Police noticed the vehicle at 7.30pm on Monday night.
They pulled over the semi-trailer and the 37-year-old was breath tested during the June 24 stop.
He was taken to a nearby police station and blew 0.158.
Truck drivers in Victoria are required to have a blood alcohol content of zero.
The man, who lives more than 300 kilometres away in Clyde, immediately had his licence suspended.
He is expected to be charged on summons with driving offences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.