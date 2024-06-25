'Miracle nobody hit': Driver swerved over the road after downing vodka

A driver spotted swerving all over the road at Bright had been drinking spirits before blowing a significant alcohol reading.
Wangaratta magistrate Megan Casey told Timothy John Witherow it was a "miracle" he didn't hit someone given his breath test result of 0.228.
His Mazda CX-5 Wagon was seen on Gavan Street, veering onto the wrong side of the road near Camp Street, about 4pm on April 9 this year.
Members of the public called police and Witherow was arrested.
He was taken back to the town's station and returned the reading, four-and-a-half times the legal limit, about 4.40pm.
It had taken multiple attempts for Witherow to give an adequate breath sample.
His licence was immediately suspended.
He told police he'd only had four drinks of spirits but admitted on Monday, June 24, that wasn't true.
"Unless they were four giant spirits, it seems on the face of it you probably had a bit more than that," Ms Casey said.
Witherow said he had been drinking free-pour vodkas and "made a terrible decision to drive to get a burger".
"It's a miracle you didn't hit something or someone," the magistrate said.
Witherow, who manages the Star Hotel in Bright, was banned from driving for 22 months.
He was ordered to be of good behaviour.
