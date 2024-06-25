More key witnesses ready to take stand as murder trial resumes

A Riverina couple accused of murdering a teenager who lived on their property were back in the Supreme Court on Monday, June 24, as more key witnesses prepare to take the stand this week.
Robert Samuel Geeves and wife Anne Margaret Geeves are facing a judge-only trial on allegations they murdered Amber Haigh, who disappeared in June 2002 at the age of 19.
Ms Haigh - who formerly lived on their Kingsvale property near Harden - had a child to Mr Geeves in January 2002 before her disappearance.
Last week during his opening statements, crown prosecutor Paul Kerr alleged the couple planned to use Ms Haigh as a surrogate mother and killed her to get custody of her child.
On Monday, the prosecution and defence discussed the admissibility of evidence into the trial, before Justice Julia Lonergan, with a particular focus on witness transcripts and statements from the 2011 Amber Haigh coronial inquest.
There was also a discussion on evidence surrounding a child Ms Haigh had previously conceived and the termination of that pregnancy.
Further evidence tendered included a bundle of medical records relating to Ms Haigh from the Young Community Health Centre and associated hospitals.
Four witnesses are set to take the stand on Tuesday, including more family of Ms Haigh.
Three witnesses have already testified in court, including Ms Haigh's own mother Rosalind Wright, who recalled her as a "bubbly" and happy child.
