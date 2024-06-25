Driver arrested at gunpoint on Hume after hitting 158kmh, failing to stop

A driver seen weaving in and out of traffic on the Hume Freeway hit 158kmh and failed to stop for police.
Domenico Danese was arrested at gunpoint at Wangaratta after finally stopping on February 8.
Wangaratta Highway Patrol members followed Danese's car as he undertook vehicles, braked heavily, and had near misses with other vehicles.
His speed fluctuated between 120kmh and 158kmh.
Danese slowed to an almost complete stop near the Bowser Road exit about 4.30pm.
Police drew their guns about 4.30pm and took him into custody.
The Wangaratta court heard there may have been a language barrier and that Danese wasn't aware police were trying to pull him over.
"Can I firstly say this could have ended incredibly badly, not just for you but for anyone else," magistrate Megan Casey said.
"Driving at that speed on a freeway, you're just lucky ... incredibly lucky.
"So often this court sees situations where it has gone horribly, horribly wrong."
Ms Casey accepted Danese wasn't wilfully ignoring police.
"But you can't drive a car in that manner," she said.
"Having a licence is a privilege and when you ultimately get your licence back, you need to treat it like the privilege that it is."
Danese pleaded guilty to conduct endangering serious injury and failing to stop on police direction.
He was ordered to donate $1000 to the court fund and was banned from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.