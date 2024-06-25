Why it was a 'sentimental' way for Raider Blaynee to celebrate game 100

Blaynee House has essentially grown up on the netball courts of the Ovens and Murray League.
After joining Raiders' under-16s as a 15-year-old and making her A-grade debut in the same year, House has now reached 100 games in red and blue, just before turning 22.
"I still remember my debut game where I stepped up from under-16s," she said.
"It was pretty cool because I played with Shaylah (House) in GA and Mackensey (House) in centre, and they certainly had to talk me through the game.
"I was quite young and I suppose immature back then.
"It's been nice to develop and grow as a person and a player and come into it on my own terms.
"I'm still young, but I feel like I've been doing it for a while now."
In a fitting way to celebrate, Blaynee rang in game 100 with a win against Lavington alongside her sisters, with Shaylah stepping up to fill the absence of goalers Emily Stewart and Mia Lavis.
"It was sentimental being able to step out there for my 100th with Shaz again considering she was who I played my very first A-grade game with," House said.
Raiders were able to hold on in a close contest against the Panthers, which saw the reigning premiers bring back grand final star Christine Oguche for a one-off appearance.
"We knew when she was there that it was going to be a tough game," House said.
"I think we just had the confidence in all of us that we could stick to our game plan and just play our game.
"It was just nice to have a hard fought game, which all of them are this year. There's such a closeness from the top of the ladder to the bottom, which is nice."
Raiders currently sit in second spot on the A-grade ladder, just under leaders Wangaratta on percentage.
"It's probably been one of the first years since I've been in A-grade that we've kept our core group," House said.
"We're such a young team usually, where we have a season and by the end we're finding our straps, and then people head off to uni.
"We have a great bench as well in Georgia Way and Shaylah and others who can do just as good a job as all of us.
"We're a group that, on paper, we're probably not rated by a lot of people, but we back each other and get around each other.
"We don't care about the individual stuff, we just get out there and do it for each other and we're just proud to see what we can do."
Now in her second year as assistant coach of the under-15s alongside her mum and A-grade coach, Jodie, House admits she may answer the call to also lead one day.
"It's certainly something that interests me, but just with uni and work at the moment, I just don't really have enough spare time to do it on my own," she said.
"It's certainly something I would love to look into in the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.