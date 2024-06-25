This hilarious one-man journey covers a lot of ground in 80 minutes

With one man voicing more than 20 characters to explore some of life's big issues over different time frames and even terrain, a new play in Wodonga is something of an endurance ride.
Hew Parham, who wrote and starred in Symphonie of the Bicycle, should know.
He said he had written the work first and only thought about the performance aspect later.
"But cycling is an endurance sport and a solo sport and I've written something to honour that," he said.
"There's really something about the solo notion of cycling."
Presented by Brink Productions, Symphonie of the Bicycle opened to a near full house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday, June 25.
This touching one-man show takes audiences on a comedic journey through cycling, obsession, envy, ambition, winning and losing and the challenges of mid-life self-discovery.
A clown by trade, Parham had used his knack for humour and comedic timing to best effect.
He said his richest material came from turning inward.
"Turn your neuroses into creative energy," Parham said.
"It's something the audience will connect with in the authenticity.
"I always try to look for resonance with the audience or resonators.
"Often you can crack people open through comedy.
"My work straddles the bitter-sweet.
"In the way people can laugh a lot at funerals and cry a lot at weddings."
Symphonie of the Bicycle delves into the life of Hew, an aspiring cyclist trapped in a cycle of dead-end jobs and missed opportunities.
His story is hilariously juxtaposed with the tale of Gino Bartali, the legendary two-time Tour de France champion who bravely risked his life during World War II to save Jewish people by transporting documents in his bicycle.
Under the direction of Adelaide theatre director Chris Drummond, Symphonie of the Bicycle had already found an enthusiastic cycling crowd among its audiences.
It opened in Wollongong two years ago during the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships.
"We had pelotons of cyclists come to the show," Drummond said.
"One guy kept his helmet on for the first 10 minutes before he took it off.
"We've had lots of cyclists come to the show but it really has very broad appeal because of the comedy.
"The strength is in the writing; Hew is trained in clowning and the writing is beautiful."
For the first time HotHouse Theatre will launch a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 29.
Bike enthusiasts are encouraged to ride their bikes to the Butter Factory Theatre for HotHouse's 2pm showing of Symphonie of the Bicycle.
Rewards for riders included a gourmet pre-show barbecue and discounted tickets.
Symphonie of the Bicycle runs at Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday, June 25, at 7.30pm, Wednesday, June 26, at 6.30pm, Thursday, June 27, at 7.30pm, Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm, Saturday, June 29, at 2pm (green matinee for bike riding guests with gourmet pre-show barbecue 1-2pm) and Saturday, June 29, at 7.30pm.
The show runs for 80 minutes without an interval.
