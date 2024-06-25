Albury has been rated the second best NSW city to ride a bike in, but stalwarts of the Border cycling community say there's still a long way to go.
City Ratings, calculated annually by US group People For Bikes, provides worldwide data on cycling, scoring the Border city a mark of 38 out of 100.
The rating was calculated by assessing Albury's connected and protected bike lanes, paths, low speed limits and safe crossings.
Experienced road cyclist and owner of the Full Cycle of Albury store Stephen Kilpatrick said while there were good trails around the city for recreational riders, motorist behaviour had led to a "mass exodus" in road cycling on the Border.
"I've been a cyclist in this area for 45 to 50 years, and the motorist behaviour towards cyclists is the worst I've ever seen in Albury-Wodonga," he said.
"I also walk a lot and the amount of motorists I see on their mobile phones, not paying attention, going straight through roundabouts has actually affected our road cycling population.
"The thing people are turning to now is gravel riding, not that it gets you away from motor vehicles totally, but you're on quieter roads and paths.
"People will put the bike on the car and drive out to Chiltern Forest or Yackandandah or Bellbridge and ride on gravel roads out of town to try and get away from that."
Wagga was rated first in NSW with a score of 40, but it was Canberra that came out on top nationwide on 55 ahead of Alice Springs (51) and Sunshine Coast (46). Sydney, meanwhile, scored 29.
Australian localities had an average rating of just 34, compared to 78 for The Netherlands, while individual cities such as The Hague (89), Paris (87) and Munich (85) more than doubled Albury.
Mr Kilpatrick said more direct cycle paths would improve cycling conditions in Albury.
"I talk to a lot of commuters who want to ride from Lavington into Albury, but there's no direct path. They've got to head west to get to a cycle path to then come back," he said.
"People from Thurgoona are fortunate, it's a great direct cycle to come in from Thurgoona, but there are regions where there are no direct cycle paths."
Mr Kilpatrick said the common message he got from motorists was to ride on a bike path.
"People don't understand I can't do my road cycling on a bike path. I'm riding 30 to 40kmh and you can't do that on cycle paths where you've got people walking and dogs and prams," he said.
Former professional cyclist Greg Featonby, who sits on Albury Wodonga Cycling Club's race committee, would like to see improved safety measures, particularly for children riding their bikes.
"There's definitely room for improvement," he said.
"A lot of the bike paths don't interconnect. One in particular is very good that goes out along the freeway, but once you get to the end of it on Thurgoona Drive, it directs you onto one of the busiest roads in Albury-Wodonga.
"There's no safe crossing for kids going to the schools in that area and if you're feeding into other parts of Lavington, you're virtually directed onto the freeway overpass.
"I will give them credit, the council do a really good job in keeping them clean and free of litter, but the actual connection points are probably where they need the most attention."
Albury Wodonga Cycling Club stages events at the Driver Education Centre of Australia track within the Logic industrial estate at Barnawartha North, which Mr Featonby said highlighted the difficulty of staging races in the Twin Cities.
"We're very fortunate to have what we have out at Barnawartha, but it is unfortunate we can't run road events in the town," he said.
"The velodrome at Lavington Sports Ground also has a lot of junior development days and an AusCycling clinic for kids, as well as track racing for juniors and seniors.
"Some of the bigger cities in Europe close the city down to run a cycling race or a triathlon, but it's a bit different here."
Mr Kilpatrick said Albury-Wodonga was a fantastic location to ride a bike in terms of its scenery and terrain, but it could be further enhanced with more investment.
"I'm of that belief of 'build it and they will come'. If you build fantastic bike paths, people will get on bikes and will come from out of town to ride on the paths if they're of the highest standard," he said.
"In the mountain bike sphere, you've got places like Beechworth, Yackandandah and Bright, especially Bright, they have cyclists visiting all year round.
"Albury-Wodonga has the opportunity to do the same, but they've got to spend the money to build the trails to attract people."
Bicycle NSW chief executive Peter McLean was pleased to see regional NSW lead the way in rankings.
"It is also interesting to note that many other regional areas are also taking advantage of the regional tourism opportunities that connected cycleways bring," he said.
''Greater Sydney ranked poorly and this isn't a surprise to anyone who tries to cycle around the city and metropolitan areas, while we are seeing some incredible improvements in the inner city, the outer metropolitan areas are patchy and challenging for even the most experienced bicycle users.''
