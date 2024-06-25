'It's insulting': Border chemists threaten to derail new vape legislation

Border pharmacists have called the government's plan to make chemists the only place to legally buy vapes "insulting", saying they intend to derail the plan by refusing to stock the nicotine alternatives.
On Tuesday, June 25, Labor cut a deal with the Greens to scrap prescriptions for adults to secure support for vaping reforms to pass the Senate.
From July 1, vapes containing nicotine can only be legally sold by pharmacies to people who have a prescription from their doctor.
However, amendments to the (Vaping Reforms) Bill 2024 could make vapes available to adults without a prescription from October 1.
Under the changes, vapes containing nicotine will be downgraded from schedule 4 to schedule 3 of the poisons standard.
Greens Leader Adam Bandt said his party relaxed the rules because "prohibition doesn't work".
Meanwhile, pharmacists have called for prescriptions to stay in place, arguing that their role is to improve people's health, not harm it.
Jeff Nelson, owner of Terry White Chemist Lavington, said pharmacists received no consultation prior to the announcement on Tuesday morning.
"Even if the bill passes, it doesn't mean we will keep them in store," he said.
"My immediate reaction is that I won't stock them. They're not TGA approved. The approval will say if it's safe to use with a particular dose - we don't have that.
"Therefore, it will be up to the pharmacists to endorse it. That's not our job, it's not up to us to say if something's good or bad."
Mr Nelson added that the move would "diminish" chemists' role as health professionals.
"It's insulting, really. Medications are not ordinary items of commerce. They are specialised, and this just diminishes what we do," he said.
"I'm annoyed at it. I'll be very surprised if any pharmacy wants to have this in their store."
Amanda Ward, owner of Priceline Pharmacy Albury and Gardens Compounding Pharmacy Albury, fears the move will make pharmacies a target for crime.
"I won't be stocking them," she said.
"I think it'll make us a target for break-ins, which has been known to happen to other vaping stores that have had either fires or break-ins or other bits and pieces."
Ms Ward said vapes should be prescription only because "there is not enough evidence to assess that vapes are in fact safe".
"I don't want to advise someone to use a vape and then it ultimately harms their health," she said.
"I'm not the best equipped to advise and distribute them. I think that should be left to doctors.
"I'm in the business of keeping people healthy. I don't believe vapes do that."
Under the legislation, vapes will be in plain packaging and a doctor's prescription will be the only way someone under 18 can legally buy them.
Pharmacists will need to have a conversation with the customer, provide information on health harms and offer alternative ways to stop smoking.
People will need to confirm their identity but pharmacies will not record patients' data and there will be limitations on the amount of nicotine in each vape.
