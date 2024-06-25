The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Indigo Shire Council budget passes with 2.75 per cent rates rise

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated June 26 2024 - 9:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Shire Council meets at Beechworth on the night of Tuesday, June 25.
Indigo Shire Council meets at Beechworth on the night of Tuesday, June 25.

Indigo Shire Council passed its 2024-25 budget on Tuesday night, with councillors voting to increase rates by 2.75 per cent in line with the Victorian government cap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.