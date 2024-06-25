Indigo Shire Council budget passes with 2.75 per cent rates rise

Indigo Shire Council passed its 2024-25 budget on Tuesday night, with councillors voting to increase rates by 2.75 per cent in line with the Victorian government cap.
Councillors voted to make no financial changes to the budget as a result of several submissions received.
Speaking to the motion to pass the budget, councillor Diane Shepheard said: "We've already endorsed this budget on the 14th of May, and it's really been out for community viewing".
"We've discussed that we've had eight submissions. Some notable features, rate increases of 2.75 per cent with budget to deliver capital works program $18.302 million ... $6.713 million in new projects and $11.589 million in projects already funded," she said.
"Additional Roads to Recovery funding was announced, and income from this source increased by $321,000 ... and corresponding increase in road expenditure is being nominally split three ways between rural road drainage, sealed pavement rehabilitation and sealed roads major patching so everyone's got their fair share of that $321,000.
"We've looked at this forensically, and I'm happy to endorse it."
Councillor Emmerick Teissl said the council "doesn't get a lot to do quite a lot with".
"Our budget's been through a very comprehensive process," he said. "It's been through all of our hands, it's been through the community.
"Councillors unanimously passed it in May and I for one will be passing it again. It's a very diverse budget covering many areas.
"I don't think many people appreciate how many areas local government plan, what services we have and we don't get a lot to do quite a lot with."
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney speaking to the motion said Indigo Shire rates were lower than many other Victorian councils.
Councillor Peter Croucher described the budget process as "tricky".
"The annual budget is certainly one of the most important areas that the council embark upon," he said. "The idea of balancing the needs of different services areas and making decisions on funding allocations is, indeed, very tricky.
"I feel the staff have delivered a well balanced budget and have followed a definite process which allows us to endorse the recommendation,"
Councillor Roberta Horne voted against passing the budget.
"I'm patently aware that I look at things rather differently from my fellow councillors," she said.
"I look for balance ... across our different sectors, I look for balance among our demographics of our community, and I also look for balance amongst the things that the community ask for and what they actually receive with the different sectors.
"Agriculture is actually our largest sector, and I'm often disappointed that tourism offerings seem to override other offerings that could improve the life of people in agriculture."
On Monday night, Wodonga Council approved its 2024-25 budget, adjusting it to increase rates by 2.75 per cent in line with the Victorian Government cap.
