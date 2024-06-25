The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Greg Lynn guilty of murdering Carol Clay, not guilty of Russell Hill's murder

By Court Reporter
Updated June 25 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Lynn guilty of murdering Carol Clay, not guilty of Russell Hill's murder, in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 25. File photo
Greg Lynn guilty of murdering Carol Clay, not guilty of Russell Hill's murder, in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 25. File photo

Jurors in a North East double murder trial have found the killer guilty over only one of the deaths.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.