Greg Lynn guilty of murdering Carol Clay, not guilty of Russell Hill's murder

Jurors in a North East double murder trial have found the killer guilty over only one of the deaths.
The Supreme Court jury found Gregory Lynn guilty of the murder of Carol Clay, but not guilty of murdering Russell Hill.
The verdicts were delivered about 12.45pm on Tuesday, June 25.
The late pair had been camping near Lynn at Bucks Camp in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020.
The prosecution case was that Lynn murdered the pair on the evening on March 20, but conceded it wasn't known how Mr Hill was killed.
The prosecution said Mrs Clay was shot in the head by Lynn.
The court heard he moved their bodies, most likely using the trailer attached to his Toyota Landcruiser, burnt their tent and an area that likely contained blood.
He took their phones, packed up his campsite, and hid their bodies on the outskirts of Dargo.
Lynn said he had panicked after the incident but denied the death of the pair was intentional.
His phone was pinged at the cell towers at Hotham Heights, Mount Buller and Dinner Plain on March 21.
Lynn said after the fatal incident, he took Mr Hill's phone and dumped it in the North East.
He said had travelled through Myrtleford south while leaving the area to avoid Hume Freeway security cameras.
"As I told the police in the interview, I drove from Myrtleford south 'cause I didn't want to take the Hume Highway - the Hume Freeway where the CCTV is," he told the Supreme Court during his trial.
"I took the back roads all the way to Mansfield, past Lake Buffalo and then it becomes the Rose River, and it was somewhere in the Rose River where I threw the phone."
His phone connected to the Mansfield cell tower at 3pm on March 21.
Lynn later returned to the bodies to ensure they were still hidden.
He set fire to their remains.
Justice Michael Croucher thanked the jury members for their service.
The case will return to court on July 19.
Assistant Commissioner Martin O'Brien said the force would continue to support the late pair's families.
"Victoria Police acknowledges the decision of the jury today," he said.
Our thoughts are with the Hill and Clay families at this time and we acknowledge how difficult these past four years have been for them.
"Their courage and resilience in the face of their grief, amidst enormous public attention, has been nothing short of extraordinary.
"We will continue to support them in every way possible following this decision.
"We would also like to acknowledge the determination and perseverance of Missing Persons Squad detectives over the course of this exhaustive and complex investigation, as well as the significant support received from a number of specialist areas and local police from right across Victoria Police."
