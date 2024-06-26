The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Use your vote wisely to choose inclusive and decisive councillors

By Letters to the Editor
June 26 2024 - 11:30am
It was a full house at the Federation Council chambers in June 2023 at an extraordinary meeting to vote for an independent review of the council. File picture by Mark Jesser
Use your local council vote wisely

As an interested ratepayer of the Federation Council, I was an observer from the public gallery at their meeting on May 28, 2024. I am a landholder within the Federation shire with land in both former shires, Corowa and Urana. During the general business, Councillor Fahey moved a motion to hold a poll simultaneously with the next council elections. The poll would ask if amalgamation was a mistake, should the state government compensate ratepayers for the ongoing costs of the amalgamation and should the state government guarantee representation for the former Urana shire. The motion was passed following some changes to the wording, being careful not to mention de-amalgamation.

