YOUR SAY: Use your vote wisely to choose inclusive and decisive councillors

As an interested ratepayer of the Federation Council, I was an observer from the public gallery at their meeting on May 28, 2024. I am a landholder within the Federation shire with land in both former shires, Corowa and Urana. During the general business, Councillor Fahey moved a motion to hold a poll simultaneously with the next council elections. The poll would ask if amalgamation was a mistake, should the state government compensate ratepayers for the ongoing costs of the amalgamation and should the state government guarantee representation for the former Urana shire. The motion was passed following some changes to the wording, being careful not to mention de-amalgamation.