YOUR SAY: Use your vote wisely to choose inclusive and decisive councillors

As an interested ratepayer of the Federation Council, I was an observer from the public gallery at their meeting on May 28, 2024. I am a landholder within the Federation shire with land in both former shires, Corowa and Urana. During the general business, Councillor Fahey moved a motion to hold a poll simultaneously with the next council elections. The poll would ask if amalgamation was a mistake, should the state government compensate ratepayers for the ongoing costs of the amalgamation and should the state government guarantee representation for the former Urana shire. The motion was passed following some changes to the wording, being careful not to mention de-amalgamation.
Whilst I agree with Cr Fahey's objective, the question has to be asked as to whether there is any likelihood of success and would it guarantee fairer representation? Given that the Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig has shown no interest so far, despite numerous letters and emails from Cr Fahey, it is highly unlikely that he would intervene for the sake of 1200 ratepayers. Given that amalgamation happened seven years ago, it defies reason that he would create a new position or positions within the council and if he did, the precedent it would set.
Given the unlikelihood of a change in structure to local government representation in the near future, it is up to the voters at the next election to choose very wisely as to whom they think will be up to the task of managing the shire for the benefit of all the residents within the shire. The new council will need to be inclusive and decisive rather than divisive to achieve this end.
MP Justin Clancy was a vet looking after my dogs in a most professional and caring manner long before he became a politician.
He probably owned this building in question long before this debacle with a proper hospital came about.
I would prefer a new hospital and not a "Band-Aid one" where it is now, but an improved one with a proper number of beds and facilities for our ever-growing population of Albury-Wodonga.
Peter Dutton's nuclear fantasy is a dangerous distraction. Nuclear takes decades to build, is far-and-away the most expensive energy option and produces toxic waste.
Importantly, his seven standard nuclear reactors would deliver only nine gigawatts of energy capacity - a fraction of the 300 gigawatts that Australia's energy regulator says we'll need by 2050. So where will the rest of the power we need come from? You guessed it - polluting coal and gas. We need to stick to cheaper, clean renewables.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.