Accused arsonist admits he had knife, date set for hearing on other charges

A full day has been set aside for a hearing into allegations that a Thurgoona man started a series of fires earlier this year.
That will take place in Albury Local Court on December 4, almost a year after the fires occurred in Thurgoona and Table Top.
Supermarket butcher Michael Pithers was arrested on Table Top Road, Thurgoona, on February 26.
His arrest came in the wake of police establishing Strike Force Zalgris in January after several suspicious fires were reported in the Albury area.
Pithers, 29, was not required to appear before Albury Local Court on Tuesday, June 25.
In response to a request from defence lawyer Angus Lingham, Albury court registrar Wendy Howard adjourned the charges to a further mention on October 14.
That date will be so the court can establish whether the matter is ready to proceed to hearing in December.
Ms Howard ordered that the balance of the prosecution brief be served on the defence by September 30.
Pithers previously pleaded not guilty to four charges of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread and to having a knife in a public place, over a black machete with a 50-centimetre blade found during a search of Pithers' car.
In late April, the prosecution withdrew a charge of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
This was replaced by the charge of attempted intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
However, on Tuesday Mr Lingham told the court that Pithers would now be pleading guilty to the elements of the knife charge.
Pithers had already pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, a count laid after he was pulled over by police in his white Toyota Corolla.
He was excused from attending court in October provided he is legally represented.
