'What price democracy?': merger poll cost sparks passionate debate

A poll, asking Federation ratepayers about the Corowa-Urana council merger and future representation, is in jeopardy after concerns were raised about it costing up to $40,000.
A majority of Federation councillors voted at their May meeting to conduct the poll simultaneously with the municipal election on September 14.
However, at their meeting on Tuesday, June 25, councillors voted 5-3 against a motion that would have seen $40,000 in unspent funding for councillor training and travel transferred to fund the NSW Electoral Commission managing the poll and promotion by the council.
An amendment to spend $20,000 was also lost with the same voting numbers.
The decision means it is uncertain the poll will proceed, given there is no money earmarked for it.
A report will now be presented by council general manager Adrian Butler to the July council meeting, where a rescission motion to withdraw the poll may also be put by a councillor.
The poll would involve the following three questions.
1) Do you believe that the amalgamation of the former Corowa and Urana shires was a mistake?
2) Should the state government compensate ratepayers for the ongoing costs of the amalgamation?
3) Do you support that council should approach the state government to guarantee representation for the former Urana Shire?
Morundah-based councillor David Fahey argued strongly in favour of the spending, arguing the vote would allow a strong message to be sent to the NSW government about the shortcomings of the amalgamation.
"What price is democracy, why are we scared of asking 10,000 voters their opinion?" Cr Fahey said.
"We've agreed to ask these questions, now we're stuck on numbers.
"So is $17,000 enough, is $5000 enough? Does it have to be free?
"What is the problem with asking our community what they want?
"It is a small price to pay in a nearly $60 million budget and there might be some good come out of it.
"We might actually have bipartisan support from other councils throughout the state to do a class action on the state government."
Councillor Rowena Black disputed the value of the poll, forecasting predictable favourable answers to the first two questions and wondering how informed the response would be to the question about representation.
She said the "optics" of the expenditure did not look good when the council had cut spending on community grants.
Fellow Corowa councillor Gail Law said $40,000 could be spent on many other things and its outlay on a poll was "obnoxious".
Urana-based mayor Pat Bourke said the poll was about holding the government to account by demonstrating the community believed it needed to help with extra costs.
"It wouldn't even cover 200 metres in a road, in road base," Cr Bourke said of the $40,000.
"If we can get some support for what's gone on, that's what this is about, so for $40,000 I think it's pitiful."
Mr Butler said the NSW Electoral Commission estimated it would cost it $17,180 to conduct the poll in addition to its election bill of $185,000.
He said $20,000 would then be used by the council for publicising the poll through a direct mailout and social media promotion.
