Need for fitness-to-plea hearing over alleged murder still to be worked out

It still has not yet been determined whether a Springdale Heights man will be found fit to stand trial for murder.
Wayne Williams, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwayne Brian Williams, 47, to the neck 12 months ago.
While Mr Williams survived the stabbing on June 26, 2023, he eventually succumbed to his injuries in Albury hospital on July 13.
Wayne Williams was charged with murder in the wake of Mr Williams' life support being turned off.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, June 25, that Williams' state-of-mind at the time was still being assessed.
Defence lawyer Hassan Ameen asked Albury court registrar Wendy Howard for a four-week adjournment, to July 23, for another case conference mention.
"It's a matter where on the 23rd of July the parties will (know) whether there is a fitness hearing or not," Mr Ameen said.
Ms Howard asked Director of Public Prosecutions representative Samuel Baumgarten whether a date had been set down, or not, for a case conference - a meeting where the defence and prosecution can narrow the issues involved in a case to, for example, possibly bring about an early guilty plea.
But Mr Baumgarten said if Williams was not fit to plea, as was still a possibility, then he could not provide instructions to his defence for the purpose of taking part in a case conference.
The court previously heard there had been delays in obtaining a specialist report investigating Williams' state of mind, both at the time of his alleged offending and in the time since.
Williams was arrested about five hours after the incident, which is alleged to have occurred between 2am and 2.10am.
Police had been called to an address in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, where they found Dwayne Williams with wounds to his head and neck.
Wayne Williams is also charged with cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention to murder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.