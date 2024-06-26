Hart and soul: class is out for popular Albury principal after four decades

After giving his "heart and soul" to educating children for 45 years, the final school bell is nearing for a popular Albury principal.
Bede Hart's last day at St Anne's Primary School in North Albury will be on Friday, July 5.
Mr Hart has spent 15 years at St Anne's, including two years as an education consultant for the Catholic Education Diocese.
The principal is going to miss the community of staff and parents, but particularly the children, when he embarks on retirement.
"I've been blessed all my life to work in a job where every day you don't know what's going to happen," he said.
"Every day is new and exciting.
"You give your heart and soul to something for many years, it's very hard to walk away from it."
He says he loves the honesty, enthusiasm and openness children bring.
Mr Bede commenced his teaching career at St Michael's Primary School in Deniliquin, before moving to St Thomas Aquinas Primary School in Tarcutta.
After about four years of teaching in Tarcutta, Mr Hart became principal of the school and loved it.
He was soon appointed assistant principal and then principal of St Patrick's Primary School in Albury, spending 18 years there before moving to St Peter's Primary School in Port Macquarie as a principal.
He made a return to Albury three years later as principal of St Anne's Primary School in 2009.
Being a principal was never one of Mr Hart's initial goals, but he finds the impact he can have on children rewarding and enjoys spending time watching them grow.
He will often give the advice to the children that there is always someone there to support you and you don't ever have to feel like you're on your own.
"Embrace life, embrace change and that they've [the students] all got different skills and different personalities that they'll find their little niche in life," he said.
There have been many changes and challenges in education during his years as principal, but that has never daunted him.
"You take a look at everything that comes up, you have an open mind about it, you view it and weight it up," he said.
"If it makes a difference, you give it a go."
Technology has been a significant change, but Mr Hart's focus has always been on providing the best learning environment for students.
"I've got so many good memories," he said.
"I'm just lucky to be able to have done the job I've done and the privilege to be able to do what I've done."
Mr Hart's retirement plans include playing golf, relaxing, travelling and spending time with his family.
