'That's a falsehood': claim council is broke gets strong reaction

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 26 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
A still from the forum where Derek Schoen, standing at the lectern, claimed Federation Council was considered a basket case and broke, words which did not impress councillors and managers.
A still from the forum where Derek Schoen, standing at the lectern, claimed Federation Council was considered a basket case and broke, words which did not impress councillors and managers.

A former Corowa councillor's claim that Federation Council is a "basket case" and "broke" has been rejected by senior managers and mayor Pat Bourke who said "it's far from the truth".

