'That's a falsehood': claim council is broke gets strong reaction

A former Corowa councillor's claim that Federation Council is a "basket case" and "broke" has been rejected by senior managers and mayor Pat Bourke who said "it's far from the truth".
Derek Schoen, who is a candidate for Federation Council in September's election, used a public forum on Monday, June 24, to attack the shire's financial position.
In speaking about a motion to spend $40,000 on a poll to coincide with the election, the farmer slammed the council's financial approach.
Mr Schoen began his speech by saying the council was "on the brink of administration as acknowledged by the mayor in Mulwala".
"Federation Council is recognised as a basket case in local government circles in NSW and this motion will reinforce that," Mr Schoen said.
"After wasting the financial assistance given to Federation Council for the amalgamation, to then ask ratepayers to vote if we should get additional funds when the government is asking all departments to curtail spending is about as informative as asking ratepayers if they like their eggs sunnyside up."
Mr Schoen claimed the "hostile approach of the Federation leadership has ensured failure".
"Basically councillors you are broke, so to expend money in this manner will display to OLG (Office of Local Government) and IPART and the ratepayers just how out of touch with reality you are," he said.
"So councillors, as dumb as this motion is, I urge you to vote 'yes', show NSW why Federation is a basket case and waste another $40,000."
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch immediately challenged Mr Schoen saying he was bewildered and arguing Cr Bourke never said the council was going into administration.
At the council meeting the next morning, on Tuesday, June 25, after spending on the poll was defeated, Cr Whitechurch asked the council's chief financial officer Jo Shannon to respond to the basket case characterisation.
"There's money in the bank to pay the bills that come in, to pay staff, to pay our creditors," Ms Shannon said.
"We do monitor it closely because we don't want to be in a situation where we're not able to do that, so council is not broke, council has funds in the bank account to pay its responsibilities, to pay its commitments."
Council general manager Adrian Butler echoed that sentiment.
"Without the depreciation, this budget we're putting forward (for 2024-25) we'd have millions of dollars in surplus," Mr Butler said.
Councillor David Longley said a legal opinion should be sought on Mr Schoen's comment "because that's a falsehood and it's libellous against the staff and against the council and let him get away with it, no".
Cr Bourke responded to Mr Longley by saying "it's no doubt it's reckless and it hurts when you do hear that said when it's so uneducated, so uninformed and so far from the truth".
Meanwhile, the council adopted the latest budget but rejected a recommendation to have a base rate of $404 instead of having $425, the figure which applied in 2023-24.
That means median general rates for residential will be $837, $1178 for businesses and $3566 for farmland.
