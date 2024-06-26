Victim 'kicked while unconscious', face fractured in Elgins car park

One of three men charged in connection to a horrific beating outside a Wodonga pub that left a man with facial fractures and screws to fix his injuries has admitted to affray.
"Big boy" Tyrone Jon Mallory wasn't the main offender in the October 2022 incident at the Elgins Hotel car park off Melbourne Road.
His friend Damien Gannon - who has a warrant out for his arrest - and Jake Sedgwick, allegedly badly beat the man.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the man was punched and kicked in his head, with Sedgwick allegedly delivering a kick to the man while he was unconscious.
The incident unfolded before midnight on October 1, 2022, after the victim attended the venue to play the pokies with his friend.
The Wodonga court heard Mallory, Gannon and Sedgwick had tried to get into a gaming area and were refused.
They were found by security inside the area at 11.50pm and walked out to Sedgwick mum's black Toyota Yarris.
The court heard one said to the victim's friend "do you wanna have a go?" and the man replied "no, not really", before being punched in the head.
Gannon and Sedgwick allegedly attacked the victim while Mallory fought his friend.
The court heard Sedgwick knocked the victim to the ground and punched and kicked him to his head while unconscious.
Sedgwick allegedly walked back and again kicked the victim on the ground before telling his friend "have a look at your so-called backup".
It's alleged Gannon also punched and kicked the victim.
Mallory then turned on his friend, Gannon, and punched him, before the group left in the Toyota.
Those at the nearby KFC heard the altercation from 100 metres away and found the victim knocked out.
He was taken to Albury hospital for extensive injuries, including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, fractured ribs and damage to his tibia.
He needed screws to be inserted in his cheek and tibia.
Further surgery was required in Melbourne and the court on Tuesday heard the man's recovery was ongoing.
Magistrate Megan Casey said it was an "incredibly serious matter".
Lawyer Marcel White noted the victim suffered "terrible injuries" and "rather frightening injuries", but that those weren't caused by Mallory.
Mallory, who has previously been jailed for assaulting a friend, has admitted to affray.
"But he didn't inflict those serious injuries," Mr White said.
"He's a big boy, he works out, and he's fairly fit."
Mr White said his client could "look after himself" and had hit his own friend due to the "dog act" of kicking someone while he was down.
The court heard those involved had actively tried to avoid arrest.
Gannon has a warrant out for his arrest and Sedgwick is due to face court on August 14.
Ms Casey heard the victim wanted to make an impact statement.
Mallory, who has an extensive history of bashing people, will be assessed for unpaid community work and will sentenced on July 8.
