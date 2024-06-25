Mix of relief, devastation from families at campground murder verdicts

Family members of two campers killed at Wonnangatta say they are both relieved and devastated at Tuesday's verdicts.
Greg Lynn has been found guilty of murdering Carol Clay, but not guilty of murdering Russell Hill, while camping in March 2022.
A joint statement released by the families after the verdicts said it would have been challenging for the jurors.
"It was an extremely difficult task given that the accused destroyed so much evidence," they said.
"The verdict of not guilty in relation to the murder of Russell Hill is devastating.
"There was not enough evidence to be sure of how he died.
"Our families were always aware that the prosecutor had an enormous burden of proof as there were no eyewitnesses.
"The accused was the only person who saw and experienced what happened.
"He was also the only person who emerged alive."
The families thanked the prosecutors for their work.
"They had an enormous job putting a case together with limited evidence," the statement read.
"We also thank the Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad, particularly Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper and Sergeant Brett Florence for their tireless investigative work over four-and-a-half years.
"They have gone above and beyond in their duties to solve this case and we sincerely thank them for their time, effort, persistence, care and professionalism to bring us answers.
"For the wider Victoria Police involvement, thank you, we appreciated the efforts of you all and are extremely grateful for your expertise, your hard work and support.
"Plus, we thank all the wonderful volunteers who spent weeks searching for our loved ones."
The families said it had been a difficult four years.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of our loved ones," they said.
"It will take time to absorb the verdicts, put this behind us and set about healing and getting on with our lives.
"Right now, we ask you to respect our privacy while we do this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.