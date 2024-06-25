Bitter experience a catalyst for change

An Albury couple's world shifted forever on October 27, 2013, with the revelation their children had been affected by sexual abuse by a family friend.
Brent and Michelle Milthorpe learnt from their youngest daughter Rose, 5, of a prolonged pattern of abuse that also impacted their daughter Pippa, then 8.
They told Jodie Bruton of their bid to seek justice and heal their trauma, an experience they will share at the Gateway Health Community Advocacy Panel next month.
In other news, North East MPs have fired up after an announcement that pill testing will soon be introduced by the Victorian government.
Madilyn McKinley explores the issue, which one expert says has the "potential to be genuinely life saving".
Meanwhile, Border pharmacists have called the government's plan to make chemists the only place to legally buy vapes "insulting", saying they intend to derail the plan by refusing to stock the nicotine alternatives.
Layton Holley spoke to a pair of Border pharmacists about why they're against the plan.
