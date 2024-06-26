National Tidy Town honour 'a shining testament' to Beechworth community

Two Beechworth women have been recognised for their community advocacy after the North East historic town was crowned the 2024 National Tidy Town of the Year.
Iris Mannik and Anne Wilson received a standing ovation at Indigo Council's meeting on Tuesday night, June 25.
Beechworth has previously won four Victorian Tidy Town awards, in 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019, as well as two national titles.
For its fifth Tidy Towns Sustainability award, Beechworth represented the state at the national awards in remote Gascoyne Junction, Western Australia in May.
Beechworth was up against competition from Tidy Town finalists including Rosebud, Violet Town and Torquay at the nationals.
Two Indigo Shire Council initiatives were awarded category winners, with the Burke Museum's People of Beechworth Exhibition taking out the Heritage and Culture award and our Future Proof Action Group receiving the Young Legends award.
Beechworth Honey was also recognised in the Behaviour Change and Education category for its Bee School.
Speaking at Tuesday's meeting, mayor Sophie Price said the award was a "shining testament to the commitment and dedication of the Beechworth community".
"This year, Beechworth impressed the judges with initiatives such as the Indigo Future Proof Action Group, the People of Beechworth exhibition, and Beechworth's honeybee school, all of which were winners in their individual categories," Cr Price said.
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said: "I'd just like to say that Iris and Anne have worked so hard that they deserve everything that they have achieved - well done."
