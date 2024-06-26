The Border Mail
National Tidy Town honour 'a shining testament' to Beechworth community

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
June 26 2024 - 8:00pm
Anne Wilson, Indigo mayor Sophie Price and Iris Mannik. Picture supplied by Indigo Shire Council
Two Beechworth women have been recognised for their community advocacy after the North East historic town was crowned the 2024 National Tidy Town of the Year.

