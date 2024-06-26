Sale of Lavington home 'exceeds expectation' as bids pour in at auction

A two-storey, four-bedroom Lavington home has netted more than $100,000 in the space of three years after selling at auction on Wednesday, June 26.
The Tracey Street property, off Vickers Road, sold under the hammer for $540,000 after strong bidding between two parties.
It last transacted in May 2021 for $410,000.
An opening offer of $490,000 was accepted for the house by Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro, before a second bidder signalled interest with a rise to $500,000.
The pair continued to exchange $10,000 advances to take the property to $530,000, before the second bidder edged back in front with a $535,000.
A reply of $5000 to $540,000 saw the home go on the market, which was ultimately enough to win the auction.
The home, set on 751 square metres of land, boasts two bathrooms, with an en suite attached to the master bedroom, while each level has its own living room.
"It's perfect family living within close proximity of Lavington Square (shopping centre)," Mr Pattaro said.
"You can simply move on in and enjoy or you have the extra level of versatility to make it your very own."
Sales agent Andrea Lever said "it was a terrific result exceeding my vendor's expectation".
A three-bedroom home on Alexandra Street in East Albury was also slated for auction, but was snapped up prior for $400,000.
The house is close to Albury hospital, East Albury IGA and the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre and was offered on the market for the first time in almost 30 years.
It boasts a triple carport and an additional shed for storage.
Meanwhile, Ray White Albury North received four awards for its results in the 2023-24 financial year.
Ms Lever featured in the top 3 per cent across the Ray White network for sales and auctions, while the Border business was rated among the top 20 per cent.
The office's property management team was also recognised with an award.
