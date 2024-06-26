Jail time at home for driving off while policeman tried to remove car keys

A Lavington man has avoided full-time jail over an incident where he drove off from police as an officer tried to grab the keys from the car's ignition.
The officer was injured after he was thrown to the ground, soon after Danny Patrick Evans was being questioned about the status of his driver's licence.
Evans had contested several charges related to the incident in Hamilton Valley on April 23, 2023, at a hearing, but was ultimately found guilty.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was satisfied that the assault Evans committed was reckless and that in relation to causing actual bodily harm the officer was injured when he fell.
Albury Local Court heard that as a result of falling to the ground when Evans accelerated away, the policeman suffered bruises and grazes to his hands and knees.
Evans was sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 months' jail, but Ms McLaughlin ordered that he serve his term in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He must also complete 140 hours of unpaid community work.
Evans, 55, was sentenced on charges including using an offensive weapon to prevent police investigation, assault police, dangerous driving, carrying a cutting weapon, drive unregistered vehicle and unlicensed driving.
Ms McLaughlin said she was satisfied that at the moment Evans knew the policeman still had his hand inside his car he nevertheless chose to continue to drive.
She said this was dangerous to both the officer and other road users.
Also, she said there was no dispute that Evans was in possession of a knife at the time of his arrest.
Ms McLaughlin said she was "somewhat guarded" about Evans' prospects of rehabilitation.
"He continues to demonstrate he has no insight into his criminal behaviour," she said.
Evans was also disqualified from driving for four months and convicted and fined $1900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.