Enjoy life in this entertainer's delight

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This House of the Week is the epitome of modern comfort and flexible living, where every detail is designed to be appreciated.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said this stunning single-level home has been tailored for the entertainer, featuring a thoughtfully designed floor plan that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.
"Enjoy a picturesque outlook over the sparkling family pool and the lush forest greenbelt beyond, providing an idyllic setting for relaxation," he said.
"Nestled on a sprawling 1,426m2 block within a serene cul-de-sac and backing onto a peaceful reserve, this home offers a premium, tranquil escape, perfect for couples and families of all demographics."
The central hub of the residence is a large, open-plan living space that connects seamlessly onto the alfresco area.
The modern kitchen is a chef's delight, boasting lots of bench space, a 900mm gas cooktop, dishwasher, and walk in pantry.
Three generous living spaces cater to every family member's needs, including an open-plan lounge and dining area, a formal lounge or theatre room, and a versatile teenager's retreat.
Accommodation is superbly appointed with a generous master bedroom, complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite featuring a double vanity.
The windows are beautifully framed by classic sheer curtains offering uninterrupted, elevated views across Albury and the snow-capped mountains beyond.
Bedrooms two, three and four are all spacious and are serviced by a well-appointed family bathroom.
The outdoor area is a perfect blend of practicality and convenience, featuring generous gardens and a sparkling family pool that will be a favourite in the summer months.
A wide access driveway leads to an oversized double bay shed and workshop with ample power options, while an additional double garage with internal access provides easy accommodation for everyday vehicles.
Situated in popular Thurgoona offering close proximity to the local amenities including Thurgoona Plaza, schools and walking tracks with convenient access to Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.