Ten things to do on the Border and North East, June 29-30

Border residents are being invited to saddle up for a new theatre experience. For the first time HotHouse Theatre has launched a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 29. Bike enthusiasts were encouraged to ride their bikes to the Butter Factory Theatre for HotHouse's 2pm showing of new play Symphonie of the Bicycle. Rewards for riders included a gourmet pre-show barbecue and discounted tickets. Participants can prove their ride at the box office by presenting a selfie taken during their journey, sharing their travel story or displaying some seriously sweaty Lycra gear! Renowned for its innovative and captivating Australian theatre, Brink Productions presents Symphonie of the Bicycle. This touching one-man show, written by and starring Hew Parham, takes audiences on a comedic journey through cycling, obsession, envy, ambition, winning and losing, and the challenges of mid-life self-discovery.
Wil Anderson will reflect on his youth in his new hour of stand-up comedy, Wilegitimate, which is touring the country now. The eldest of three siblings, Anderson, 50, said it was timely to revisit his childhood and his perspectives from his formative years: "I turned 50 this year and my dad turned 80. The idea is to revisit what I was thinking at 20 or 21 when I was starting out in comedy and my dad was the age I am now." Aside from hosting Gruen and Question Everything, Anderson has smash hit podcasts Wilosophy and TOFOP, a Helpmann award winner, six-time MICF People's Choice Award recipient and 2022's Director's Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Best of the Fest at the Sydney Comedy Festival, respectively. For tickets visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or go to the box office in business hours.
Gather your family and friends and embark on an immersive, cosmic journey that is Aurora, Lost Astronaut! Explore and immerse yourself in unforgettable installations including dazzling laser effects, interactive projections and celestial holograms. The vibrant light displays, custom soundscapes, special effects and digital art experiences are spellbinding. Allow 45 minutes to make the most of the show. Admission is every 15 minutes, arrive 10 minutes early. The show runs nightly until July 21. Tickets: auroraalbury.com.au
A Greyhound Adoption Day is coming to Petstock Albury. Meet the GAP Greyhounds of the Riverina region. Volunteers and greyhound experts will be ready to answer all of your questions. They can explain what to expect from your pet greyhound, the gentle, loving nature of the breed and why its general health is so good. Register your interest to receive a dog-a-logue for a sneak peek of all the dogs up for adoption: gapnsw
Listen to the Murray Conservatorium Vocal Consort with special guests Treblemakers live in concert. Tickets: $50 family (4), $25 adult, $20 concession/seniors, $10 student, Murray Conservatorium staff free. Online bookings: MurrayCon.sales Doors open 2.15pm.
Enjoy dumpling delights and yum cha goodness by Sally Wright (The Stanley Pub). Menu includes red roasted sticky Chinese pork, fried rice in lotus leaf, soup dumplings, prawn dumplings, veggie dumplings, pork buns, veggies spring roll with lettuce herbs and bits and chilli ginger dipper; eggplant /sticky black vinegar and pickled cucumbers, lemon delicious with coconut custard and creme caramel. No bookings, first-in best-dressed until 2pm or sold out.
Pick up a map and discovery sheet from the Welcome Centre and follow the trail to find answers of the past. Cost: Gold coin donation. Among free activities, grab an activity sheet from the Welcome Centre to find historic objects hidden around the site. There is a colouring-in station and traditional recreational games located throughout the site including dominos, chess, table tennis, cards and Jenga. Otherwise collect an explorer's pack from the Welcome Centre and find the suitcases to discover even more shared stories of Bonegilla's past. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy on the historic grounds or pick up some scones from the Welcome Centre.
Albury Wodonga Cosplay Community exists for people who cosplay (dress up as a character from a film, book or video game) or think they might like to. They meet up regularly to snap photos and discuss upcoming conventions and events. Everyone is welcome, cosplay isn't essential. To find out more visit their Facebook page.
Warm up to winter with On The Border Community Winter Market. Grab a coffee from Piccolo Pod and peruse an array of boutique stalls.
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.