The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East, June 29-30

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the first time HotHouse Theatre has launched a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 22. Picture by James Wiltshire
For the first time HotHouse Theatre has launched a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 22. Picture by James Wiltshire

RIDE UP

Symphonie of the Bicycle, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Thursday, June 27, 7.30pm; Friday, June 28, 7.30pm; Saturday, June 29, 2pm (green matinee) and 7pm

Border residents are being invited to saddle up for a new theatre experience. For the first time HotHouse Theatre has launched a Lycra-friendly "green matinee" in Wodonga on Saturday, June 29. Bike enthusiasts were encouraged to ride their bikes to the Butter Factory Theatre for HotHouse's 2pm showing of new play Symphonie of the Bicycle. Rewards for riders included a gourmet pre-show barbecue and discounted tickets. Participants can prove their ride at the box office by presenting a selfie taken during their journey, sharing their travel story or displaying some seriously sweaty Lycra gear! Renowned for its innovative and captivating Australian theatre, Brink Productions presents Symphonie of the Bicycle. This touching one-man show, written by and starring Hew Parham, takes audiences on a comedic journey through cycling, obsession, envy, ambition, winning and losing, and the challenges of mid-life self-discovery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.