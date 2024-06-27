Ten things to do on the Border and North East, June 29-30

Wil Anderson will reflect on his youth in his new hour of stand-up comedy, Wilegitimate, which is touring the country now. The eldest of three siblings, Anderson, 50, said it was timely to revisit his childhood and his perspectives from his formative years: "I turned 50 this year and my dad turned 80. The idea is to revisit what I was thinking at 20 or 21 when I was starting out in comedy and my dad was the age I am now." Aside from hosting Gruen and Question Everything, Anderson has smash hit podcasts Wilosophy and TOFOP, a Helpmann award winner, six-time MICF People's Choice Award recipient and 2022's Director's Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Best of the Fest at the Sydney Comedy Festival, respectively. For tickets visit alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or go to the box office in business hours.