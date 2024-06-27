The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Is there room for another Border footy club? This community says 'yes'

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Hoppe, 8, Lilly Thompson, 6, Auskick co-ordinator Darryl Carter, Vinnie Woodall, 5, and Audrey Hocking, 5, are part of a thriving junior football community in Baranduda. Picture by Mark Jesser
Leo Hoppe, 8, Lilly Thompson, 6, Auskick co-ordinator Darryl Carter, Vinnie Woodall, 5, and Audrey Hocking, 5, are part of a thriving junior football community in Baranduda. Picture by Mark Jesser

A football leader thinks one of the North East's fastest growing communities has what it takes to become home to the Border's newest club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.