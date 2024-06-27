Is there room for another Border footy club? This community says 'yes'

A football leader thinks one of the North East's fastest growing communities has what it takes to become home to the Border's newest club.
Travel through Baranduda on a Wednesday night and the recreation reserve is a hive of activity with boys and girls honing their footy skills.
With a population of about 3500, Baranduda's Auskick program has 145 registered children from as young as five up to 11 years, and peaked at 185 in 2022.
Once they move through the program, the next step is to find a club for under-12s football, but there's no guarantees.
Co-ordinator Darryl Carter, who also has connections with Wodonga Raiders Junior Football Club, said with some kids missing out on a game in Wodonga due to limits on squad numbers, particularly at the under-12 level, it made sense for Baranduda to have its own identity.
"I think with the overall population, there's a possibility we could get a team up in the under-12s in the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League and grow from there," he said.
"We have a strong connection with Wodonga Raiders. When my eldest son finished here, 21 Baranduda kids went to Wodonga Raiders and they formed a second under-12s team.
"Raiders are still the only club within the Albury-Wodonga junior comp that has two under-12s teams.
"Some kids go to Kiewa, Yackandandah or Barnawartha, and some that didn't get in at Wodonga went to St Pats, so there's an opportunity with some kids missing out on footy.
"It's the same with AFLW because there's plenty of girls missing out. Clubs have got 40 and they've got to fit 22, so it's an opportune time for a team hopefully in Baranduda."
Mr Carter said nearby district Auskick centres such as Yackandandah had around 40 registered, while Wodonga's two programs annually catered for 250 to 280 young footballers.
"It's been running at Baranduda about 20 years and it started with six to 10 kids," he said.
"Now we've got a fives and sixes group and a sevens group, but AFL Victoria have introduced what's called Superkick for eight to 11-year-olds, which is more football-based and I think we're one of the only regional centres to run that.
"We've also got a girls-only group, which not too many Auskick centres have. If they want to join the boys, they're more than welcome to, but if they're not comfortable they can stay with the girls.
"We're on a weeknight, which also makes it a bit different and we operate over two school terms (two and three), so it's a 16-week season and is quite longer compared to others."
With the Baranduda Fields complex, housing football and soccer fields and netball courts, edging closer to opening, the timing could be perfect for a club to form.
"We could model it on St Pats where you have under 12s, 14s and 16s and maybe AFLW 12s, 14s and 17s and then progress to a senior club," he said.
"It probably makes sense to start off small and work our way up. The future is very promising."
Mr Carter has been involved with Baranduda Auskick for 10 years and was recognised by AFL North East Border in April for his volunteer efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.