The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

From Bondi to the Border: Oporto's first store in the region up and running

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 28 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Managers of neighbouring businesses 7-Eleven and The Fast Lane Drive-Through Coffee Gemma Butler and Susan Hayes were excited for Oporto Wodonga to open on Melbourne Road on Friday, June 28. Picture by Mark Jesser
Managers of neighbouring businesses 7-Eleven and The Fast Lane Drive-Through Coffee Gemma Butler and Susan Hayes were excited for Oporto Wodonga to open on Melbourne Road on Friday, June 28. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Border's first Oporto restaurant has opened to the public with a steady flow of customers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.