From Bondi to the Border: Oporto's first store in the region up and running

The Border's first Oporto restaurant has opened to the public with a steady flow of customers.
Wodonga is home to the Portuguese chicken's franchise's first store between Melbourne and Canberra, which became the final tenant of the service centre built on the former Murray Valley Motel site on Melbourne Road, when it started trading on Friday, June 28.
It sits alongside American burger chain Carls Jr, petrol station and convenience store 7-Eleven and drive-through coffee venture The Fast Lane.
Lavington tradesman Dave Henderson was the first customer and was excited to see the door open.
"I've driven past probably three times in the last two weeks to see if it was open," he said.
"I popped in yesterday (Thursday) and they told me it opens tomorrow at 10am and I said 'I'll see you then'.
"I've had it before in Canberra. I really liked it when I tried it before and thought I'd have to give it another go."
Mr Henderson ordered Oporto's trademark Bondi burger with chilli sauce.
"I live in Lavington and there's one opening there eventually, so that will be handy when that opens," he said.
Manager of The Fast Lane coffee shop Susan Hayes was also among first to order.
"I've never had it before, so it's exciting," she said.
"I got a bit of a mix for my staff to give it a try. I went for the Oprego burger meal and got some tenders and chips to try.
"I'm keen to try one of the bowls next time, they look nice. I think it's a bit of a healthier option rather than something like KFC.
"People have been coming through Fast Lane for weeks and saying they can't wait for it to open."
Oporto business consultant Tyson Morris helped train more than 40 new staff members this week and said the response had been positive.
"I've been here since Monday and there's been a lot of people coming up to the doors saying they're pretty keen for it," he said.
"There seems to be some good sentiment around the community, which is really lovely to see.
"When had everyone in on Thursday for their orientation and training sessions and they were all keen and excited.
"We'll get the message out today and I think tomorrow will probably be when people really know we're open. I've heard a lot about Albury rushes from some of the people around here."
The Wodonga store is owned by Sydney-based Pinnacle Hospitality Group, a partner of site developer Spectrum Retail Group.
Founder and director Julian Ackad said Oporto Wodonga was the ninth restaurant opening for Pinnacle.
"Pinnacle is proud to introduce this drive-through restaurant offering to Wodonga, to be part of the local economy and to be involved in the community," he said.
"This restaurant will employ approximately 45 people in various full-time, part-time and casual roles."
Oporto originated in Bondi in 1986 and is known for its Bondi burger and flame-grilled Portuguese chicken.
