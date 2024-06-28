An equestrian's dream: Appletree Equestrian Centre

BED 1 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
This idyllic North East Victoria property offers the perfect setting for horse enthusiasts.
Spanning an impressive 53.82 hectares (133 acres) bordering national and state parks, this expansive property showcases rural beauty and multifaceted working spaces.
Ideally, the new owners of Appletree Equestrian Centre would carry on operating the business as a successful enterprise, as the current facilities are exceptional, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and remarkable attention to detail.
The present owners demolished the only house on the property in readiness for a new building. The council-approved site sits on the highest point of the property and affords 360-degree panoramic views, including across Australia's last remaining Box-Ironbark forests.
A large, two-storey, air-conditioned, bunkhouse/tack room provides on-site accommodation for up to 12 people. Upstairs comprises a large kitchen/dining area, plus a separate dormitory with 12 single beds. Downstairs is a bathroom, two toilets, and two vanity basins, plus a tack room which incorporates a laundry.
Equestrian facilities include state-of-the-art, all-steel stables with concrete flooring, comprising four standard stalls with automatic water, lights and power, a large mare and foal stall, and a drive-through float bay.
There are 12 paddocks with near-new horse shelters, and 15 other paddocks. Some are currently agisted long term, the others are used for short term stays including events and clinics.
A large hayshed, a machinery shed, steel cattle yards with loading ramp, fencing (mostly electric), and gates, are in excellent condition.
