'Improvement actions' for cycling in motion with council transport plan

Bike loops for the Albury and Lavington CBDs are progressing to make the Border city more cycle-friendly.
Albury Council has commented on future plans for cycle paths in the city after it was revealed Albury-Wodonga was rated the second best in NSW to ride a bike by global data People for Bikes on Tuesday, June 25.
The Twin Cities were given a score of 38 out of 100 based on connected and protected bike lanes, bike paths, low speed limits and safe crossings.
Wagga was the highest rated NSW city at 40, while Canberra led the way in Australia with a score of 55.
Albury Council service leader city projects Andrew Lawson said while the council was not involved in the study, it welcomed the rating.
"Albury's bicycle infrastructure is detailed in our integrated transport strategy, MOVE, which sets out our vision for a healthy, active and vibrant city," he said.
"The MOVE strategy also outlines several improvement actions, including the development of a prioritised bicycle network improvement plan and installation of extra bike parking and repair stations on key routes.
"In addition, we are currently in the design phase for a CBD bike loop, which is planned on Kiewa, Smollett, Swift, David and Nurigong streets.
"Planning for a Lavington CBD bike loop is also identified as a future action."
Experienced road cyclist and owner of the Full Cycle of Albury Stephen Kilpatrick said he had received plenty of feedback from customers calling for a direct bike path to central Albury from Lavington.
Mr Kilpatrick said motorist behaviour has turned many people off road cycling and created a demand for more cycle paths.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.