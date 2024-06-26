Play cleverly shifts gears to explore the importance of authenticity

With the house lights low, Hew Parham triumphantly steps into the spotlight to conduct an upbeat operatic tune.
Clad in a white track suit, Hew is an everyday hero; he has already won over the audience.
First up, a modern-day news reel gives hilarious historical context around the invention of the bicycle, the roots of Tour de France and the role of Italian politics in orchestrating a race win to avoid a war at home.
This sets the scene for Parham's one-man show that delightfully weaves together dual stories across the world and periods throughout time.
The alternate worlds of Italian cycling legend Gino Bartali in the mid 20th century and struggling comedian Hew in the present day are unpacked side-by-side, delving into toxic masculinity, vulnerability, envy, ambition, heroism and mid-life self-discovery with aplomb.
In a virtuosic performance, Parham breathes life into more than 20 characters from different nationalities over 80 compelling minutes without ever missing a beat or even an accent.
One Night In Berlin can be imagined in a whole new light after a particularly hilarious scene!
A clown by trade, Parham's comedic timing and slapstick prowess come into their own.
Through Hew, we learn about his archnemesis in Jake Johnson; a school friend who married Hew's former girlfriend and excelled in a cycling career, which Hew had envisioned for himself.
After a chance encounter with Jake, Hew hits rock bottom before he enlists self-help guru Gavin Chestnut to turn his life around.
The simplicity of the set defies how far this story travels; a washing basket, chair and bicycle take us myriad places.
The stunning soundscapes (Will Spartalis) and clever lighting design (Wendy Todd) capture time and place with precision.
Sometimes a play actually stops you in your tracks; Symphonie of the Bicycle makes you ponder the bigger picture in life as it craftily weaves together a series of small and tender moments.
Hew helps a young man struggling to work the machines in a laundromat, which we later learn makes the world of difference in his life.
Ravenous from training with Gavin, Hew swaps his watch for a wheel of cheese and in doing so calls the shop assistant "beautiful"; this was the only impetus she needed to instigate a date and chart a new course for herself.
These small acts of kindness stack up all the while Hew pursues grandeur in wanting to outdo Jake in an endurance bike ride.
Bartali is simultaneously using his own God-given gift for riding to both stoke national pride and save Jewish people during World War II by delivering secret documents.
When the worlds of Hew and Bartali cleverly collide in a climatic endurance race to the end, the pace is frenetic and the revelations come thick and fast.
In a world dominated by social media clicks and competition, the play reaffirms that living an authentic life is the best yardstick for success and small acts of kindness are actually the big things after all.
South Australian director Chris Drummond championed this play as one of his final works with Brink Productions.
It is a wonderful parting gift that stays with you long after you leave the theatre.
Parham, himself, effortlessly blends history, humour and humanity.
Do not miss this show. It's the kindest thing you can do for yourself this week!
Symphonie of the Bicycle runs at Butter Factory Theatre on Wednesday, June 26, at 6.30pm, Thursday, June 27, at 7.30pm, Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm, Saturday, June 29, at 2pm (green matinee for bike riding guests with gourmet pre-show barbecue 1-2pm) and Saturday, June 29, at 7.30pm.
The show runs for 80 minutes without an interval.
