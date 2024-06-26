Mulwala in crossfire over $1.2 billion weapons deal and a bottle of plonk

Mulwala and Benalla weapons factories have become embroiled in a scandal involving a billion dollar manufacturing contract and a bottle of champagne allegedly given to a Defence Department official.
A scathing report after an audit revealed the defence official allegedly solicited the beverage from a Thales Australia representative during negotiations of a $1.2 billion weapons deal.
The French-owned company found itself at the centre of an audit conducted by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) which was released this week .
The ANAO provided evidence in its report of "unethical conduct" while a 10-year contract was being negotiated for Thales to operate the two facilities at Benalla and Mulwala.
The Mulwala and Benalla facilities are Commonwealth-owned and have been operated by Thales Australia since 1999.
Last October, the federal government announced a $220 million government investment in domestic weapons manufacturing at Mulwala and Benalla.
In July last year, the role of Mulwala's munitions plant in a guided weapons project remained unclear.
The current deal, the Strategic Domestic Munitions Manufacturing contract, replaced a five-year interim agreement, which was established after a competitive process was terminated in 2014.
The Mulwala facility is the sole remaining manufacturing site of military propellants and high explosives in Australia.
In its report, ANAO said the Australian government announced on June 29, 2020 that the Defence Department had signed a new 10-year agreement valued at $1.2 billion with Thales for the continued management and operation of the Mulwala and Benalla facilities.
"Defence's conduct of the sole source procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Mulwala and Benalla facilities beyond June 2020 was partly effective," its report said.
"Defence's management of probity was not effective and there was evidence of unethical conduct."
Its report said Defence records indicated that in May 2017 the Defence official solicited a bottle of champagne from a Thales representative.
"In a response on the same day, the Thales representative acknowledged that they had previously offered the gift to the Defence official," the report said.
"The email exchange indicated that the initial offer had been conditional on the Mulwala Redevelopment Project being removed from the Projects of Concern list.
"The initial offer of a gift was not recorded in Defence's gifts and benefits register. Both email exchanges evidenced unethical conduct."
It is understood the official joined Thales after the lucrative contract was signed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.