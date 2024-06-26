The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mulwala in crossfire over $1.2 billion weapons deal and a bottle of plonk

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated June 26 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 1:56pm
The Mulwala facility is the sole remaining manufacturing site of military propellants and high explosives in Australia. File picture by Mark Jesser
Mulwala and Benalla weapons factories have become embroiled in a scandal involving a billion dollar manufacturing contract and a bottle of champagne allegedly given to a Defence Department official.

