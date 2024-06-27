The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Building a hospital needn't be this hard, get on with it!

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2024 - 10:30am
Albury hospital's new emergency department has opened, but a reader says "building and diversion detritus (is) still in place and ongoing". Picture by Mark Jesser
Millions spent, nothing to show for it

Anyone using the Albury campus at the moment, (why can't it still be called the Albury Base Hospital) knows the chaotic mess that exists there right now. Building and diversion detritus still in place and ongoing, after the supposed completion of the revamped ED. Parking at a premium, cruising cars hoping to find someone leaving, all surrounding streets full of parked cars ... blind Freddie can see that it's just ridiculous that any money should be spent on an "upgrade" at that site.

