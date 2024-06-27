YOUR SAY: Building a hospital needn't be this hard, get on with it!

Anyone using the Albury campus at the moment, (why can't it still be called the Albury Base Hospital) knows the chaotic mess that exists there right now. Building and diversion detritus still in place and ongoing, after the supposed completion of the revamped ED. Parking at a premium, cruising cars hoping to find someone leaving, all surrounding streets full of parked cars ... blind Freddie can see that it's just ridiculous that any money should be spent on an "upgrade" at that site.
I'm appalled to read that $11.667 million has already been spent on the project. For what? Even more appalled to hear that the NSW budget for AW hospital, this next financial year of $14 million, will support ongoing planning activities including concept design. Who signs the cheques for these "works"? What do we get for that sort of money; $25.5 million gone and nothing to show for it.
For goodness sake, go get 10-15 acres of land on the outskirts of Baranduda or Thurgoona, who cares on which side of the border it ends up, and start the building processes now.
How much does it cost for a couple of architects along with a group of doctors and nurses to sit down and do a concept design?
All that talk of "we'll release the concept design soon" was just that, talk. I know it's not that simple, of course, but it doesn't have to be that hard either. Get on with it!
John Walker continues his strange renewablephobia by trying to persuade us that renewables are bad for agriculture.
Firstly, agriculture and renewables can be a win-win. Many farms have both in the same paddocks. Dubbo grazier, Tom Warren, has seen a 15 per cent rise in wool production due to a seven-year-old solar farm on his property. The solar panels provide shade in summer, shelter in winter and create drip lines from condensing air moisture. The extra income from leasing small footprints of land to wind turbine operators has saved many farmers during droughts with almost no loss of grazing land.
Secondly, the amount of land needed to power a 100 per cent renewable electrified Australia from wind and solar farms is about 1200 square kilometres according to the Australian National University. This is about one-third of 1 per cent of Australian land currently devoted to agriculture.
Finally, the worst outcome for farmers (and everyone else) would be to not transition to renewables. If we don't make a rapid transition, the climate will continue to heat, making most Australian agriculture impossible.
The only way to a reasonable future, is a rapid transition to well-planned renewables.
