Next step in burns case involves focus on alleged victim's injuries: DPP

Prosecutors are seeking further information about the nature of injuries suffered by a man allegedly set on fire by a woman in Howlong.
That was revealed during a brief mention of Corbie Jean Walpole's case before Albury Local Court this week.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Samuel Baumgarten told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard that the information being sought was relevant in terms of the charge that had been laid against Walpole.
Mr Baumgarten's revelation came after defence lawyer Travis Johnson asked that the case be further adjourned for a charge certification mention on July 23.
Walpole, 22, is facing a charge of burn or maim with a corrosive fluid over an incident in Russell Street on January 27 where Jake Loader, 23, received severe burns to much of his body.
She was arrested while travelling in a car between Howlong and Albury
Mr Loader suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albury hospital before being flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital, where he required several skin grafts.
He had to be placed in an induced coma.
Walpole was in court for the mention of her case, though Ms Howard excused her from attending the next date provided she is legally represented.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.