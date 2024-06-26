WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek help to find five wanted people

Albury and Deniliquin police have put a call out to the community to assist them in finding five wanted people across the region.
Murray River Police District has released names and images of the offenders to the public on Wednesday, June 26, to help identify their whereabouts.
Tiarny Mumbler, 30, has multiple warrants out for her arrest and was named in a Warrant Wednesday search in December 2023.
She is known to frequent the greater Albury area.
Jacob Peters, 33, has one warrant in his name.
He is familiar to police in Albury and surrounds.
Albury police are also seeking to locate 27-year-old Ricky Armstrong.
He has several warrants for offences in the Albury area.
Tyrone Greystone, 25, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He is best known around Albury and Henty and was allegedly involved in a police pursuit at Gunning, between Yass and Goulburn, in March.
Moama man Simon Migues, 48, is also being sought by police.
Deniliquin officers have said he is known around the greater Moama area.
Anyone with information on the wanted people is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
